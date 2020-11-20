News

Maharashtra completes 1 crore Covid-19 tests

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted in Maharashtra crossed the one crore milestone on Friday. Till date, a total of 16.42 lakh corona patients have recovered. The recovery rate of the patients in the state is 92.89 per cent, a press statement issued by Maharashtra Government said.

Today, the state saw 155 deaths and 5,640 new cases of infections. Around 6,945 patients recovered. Maharashtra currently has a mortality rate of 2.63 per cent.

Out of 1.35 crore samples tested, 17.68 lakh (17.62 per cent) were positive. At present, 5.58 lakh persons are in-home quarantine and 4,883 persons are in institutional quarantine. The number of active patients has come down to 78,272, informed State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope in the statement.

The top three districts with most active patients in the state are Pune with 16,531, Thane with 14,265 and Mumbai with 11,822.

