Maharashtra Covid-19 cases see highest single day rise in 2021

The number of fresh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 15,817 on Friday, which is the highest single day rise in 2021. The total number of active cases in the state has reached 1.10 lakh. In mid-April 2020 when the cases were spiking, similar numbers were reached in the state.

On Thursday, the cases had reached a high of 14,317.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the State Health Department said that 56 deaths have also been reported, with a case fatality rate of 2.31 per cent.

The statement said that 11,344 patients were discharged on Friday and 21.17 lakh Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery till date. The recovery rate is 92.79 per cent. Out of 1.73 crore laboratory samples 22.82 lakh have been tested positive (13.18 per cent) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 5.42 lakh people are in home quarantine and 4,884 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.

Pune district has reported 21,788, which is the highest number. Nagpur is on the second rung with 15,011 cases. Followed by Mumbai at 11,422 and Thane at 11,083.