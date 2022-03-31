hamburger

News

Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs to be lifted from April 2

Jadhav Radhesham Bapu _11282 | Pune, Mar 31 | Updated on: Mar 31, 2022
Navi Mumbai: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Navi Mumbai: A healthcare worker takes a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test at NMMC Hospital, in Navi Mumbai, Thursday, March 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

Uddhav Thackeray urges people to continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that after more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in the State from April 2. 

“ For the last two years we have fought the virus successfully and today the shadow ( of the virus) is moving away” the press statement issued by the government stated. 

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in the State Cabinet meeting that all Covid-19 restrictions imposed under Disaster Management Act and Pandemic Act will be lifted from April 2. He asked the State administration to issue orders regarding this decision. However, the Chief Minister has appealed to people to wear masks and keep physical distance and vaccinate to avoid any danger of Covid-19 in the future.  

He thanked doctors, frontline workers, and citizens for fighting Covid-19 unitedly and supporting the State government during the period. He said that people belonging to all faiths restricted their festivals and celebrations and cooperated with the government. He also added that all the State departments worked day and night during the last two years to fight Covid-19.

Published on March 31, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you