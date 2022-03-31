Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs to be lifted from April 2

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that after more than two years, all pandemic-related restrictions including the mandatory wearing of masks would be lifted in the State from April 2.

“ For the last two years we have fought the virus successfully and today the shadow ( of the virus) is moving away” the press statement issued by the government stated.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced in the State Cabinet meeting that all Covid-19 restrictions imposed under Disaster Management Act and Pandemic Act will be lifted from April 2. He asked the State administration to issue orders regarding this decision. However, the Chief Minister has appealed to people to wear masks and keep physical distance and vaccinate to avoid any danger of Covid-19 in the future.

He thanked doctors, frontline workers, and citizens for fighting Covid-19 unitedly and supporting the State government during the period. He said that people belonging to all faiths restricted their festivals and celebrations and cooperated with the government. He also added that all the State departments worked day and night during the last two years to fight Covid-19.