Maharashtra: Drone used for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in remote village as part of trial

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra carried out an experiment, in which it used a drone to deliver Covid-19 vaccine doses in a remote village situated in a rugged terrain, its top official said.
The experiment, which was successfully carried out on Thursday, is probably the first of its kind in the State, district collector Dr Manik Gursal, who coordinated in the trial, said.
“As part of the exercise, a batch of 300 vaccines was transported from Jawhar to Zaap village. The task, which would have otherwise taken more than 40 minutes, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. The vaccines were delivered at the local public health centre,” the district administration said in a release issued on Friday.
The distance between the two points is around 20 kms, an official said.
District health officer Dr Dayanand Suryavanshi said this could become possible with the help of private entities that came forward to help.
“This will go a long way in the vaccination drive as the doses can now easily be sent to the doorsteps of those villagers, who find it difficult to reach the inoculation centres. To some extent, it will also help remove the misconceptions related to vaccination from the minds of people,” he said.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Resolve is a typical Perumal Murugan story that beautifully brings out typical problems faced by rural ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...