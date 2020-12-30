Maharashtra extends Covid-19 lockdown till January 31

With just one day for 2020 to get over, Maharashtra Government announced an extension of the Covid lockdown in the state until January 31, 2021.

According to the State government order, the lockdown norms will be in force for another month. The order signed by the State Chief Secretary has said that under the 'Mission Begin Again' for the containment of Covid, only a phase-wise opening of State activities will happen till the end of January 2021.

For stemming the tide of Covid infections the lockdown was implemented very strictly in March and April with only agriculture activities, some essential and important manufacturing operations were allowed. But over some time the government eased certain restrictions. As the State was losing considerably on sales tax and excise revenue, alcoholic beverages were permitted in May. Over time many activities were allowed.