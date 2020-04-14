Maharashtra forms task force for post-lockdown rejunevation of State economy

And they all fell down...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India's leading private airlines; none of them is around today
The Maharashtra Government has created a task force for rejuvenation of the state economy after the lockdown triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic comes to end. It would be lead by technocrat Raghunath Mashelkar, economist Vijay Kelkar and banker Deepak Parekh, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening.
Addressing the state via a webcast, Thackeray said that task force will guide the State Government in mitigating the risks to Maharashtra’s economy due to the pandemic. It will also advise on steps, which needs to be taken in fast-forwarding economic growth after the lockdown gets over.
He said that another task force has also been constituted comprising of specialist doctors, led by Dr Sanjay Oak (former Dean of KEM Hospital) for formulating guidelines, which will help doctors in treating the coronavirus patients across the state. Today, the State is in the process of dividing the hospitals into Covid and non-Covid category. At non-Covid hospitals regular treatment would be available and at Covid hospitals, all kinds of treatment for Coronavirus positive patients would be provided.
Referring to the Tuesday afternoon’s incident at Bandra railway station in Mumbai, where over 2,000 migrant labourers had gathered for going to their homes when the trains were not available, Thackeray said that these migrants workers are troubled because of the lockdown, they thought that the trains had resumed service. It is possible that some mischief mongers may have spread wrong information about the train schedules.
He said that these are poor people and they should not be emotionally misguided and exploited. The State Government is taking good care by providing meals three times a day. If some people are trying to take advantage of these hapless people and making political capital out of it then the law will deal with them firmly.
