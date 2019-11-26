News

Maharashtra government formation: Supreme Court orders floor test on November 27

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 26, 2019 Published on November 26, 2019

The floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed on Tuesday.

The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings has to be telecast live. Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said.

The governor will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.

