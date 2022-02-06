Maharashtra govt declares public holiday on Monday to mourn the demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on Monday, February 7 to mourn the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

“The Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday in the state on Monday, February 7, 2022 to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar,” read a tweet from the official PIB in Maharashtra account.

Government announces two-day national mourning in memory of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar



National flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect



A state funeral will be accorded to the legendary singer pic.twitter.com/H83qbtlHsd — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) February 6, 2022

The legendary singer christened ‘Nightingale of India’ passed away at the age of 92 in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The Government of India has announced a two-day national mourning in memory of the Bharat Ratna awarded singer.

“As a mark of respect, the national flag will fly at half-mast for two days,” the Government of India said in a statement.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast from February 6, 2022 to February 7, 2022 throughout India and there will be no official entertainment.

A state funeral will be accorded to the legendary singer.

“The mortal remains of the ace singer will be kept at Shivaji Park, Mumbai for people to pay homage. Members of the film fraternity are mourning the loss of the great singer,” according to the official statement.