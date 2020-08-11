Maharashtra govt invites doctors, Covid survivors for Independance Day celebrations

The Government of Maharashtra has decided to invite Covid-19 fighters such as doctors, conservancy workers and health workers for Independence Day celebrations this year, reported Hindustan Times citing an order from the State Protocol Department.

As per protocol, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at Mantralaya (State Secretariat). It also stated that all the district and divisional headquarters across the state will also conduct the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day.

The Maharashtra Government has also issued detailed directives to local authorities such as divisional commissioner and district collectors for celebrating Independence Day event this year, they have been asked to strictly follow all the precautionary norms, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks.

The Protocol Department has also ordered that freedom fighters, families of martyred soldiers, doctors, conservancy workers, health workers and those fully recovered from Covid-19 should be invited as Covid-19 warriors for this programme.

The reporting citing a senior official from the Protocol Department said Corona warriors have played a significant role in the battle against the pandemic. The State Government wants to acknowledge their noble service, by inviting them for the event.