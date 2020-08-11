Maharashtra govt invites doctors, Covid survivors for Independance Day celebrations

Exit co-ops, enter farmer producer cooperatives
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The Government of Maharashtra has decided to invite Covid-19 fighters such as doctors, conservancy workers and health workers for Independence Day celebrations this year, reported Hindustan Times citing an order from the State Protocol Department.
As per protocol, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray will attend the flag-hoisting ceremony at Mantralaya (State Secretariat). It also stated that all the district and divisional headquarters across the state will also conduct the flag-hoisting ceremony on Independence Day.
The Maharashtra Government has also issued detailed directives to local authorities such as divisional commissioner and district collectors for celebrating Independence Day event this year, they have been asked to strictly follow all the precautionary norms, including social distancing and mandatory wearing of masks.
The Protocol Department has also ordered that freedom fighters, families of martyred soldiers, doctors, conservancy workers, health workers and those fully recovered from Covid-19 should be invited as Covid-19 warriors for this programme.
The reporting citing a senior official from the Protocol Department said Corona warriors have played a significant role in the battle against the pandemic. The State Government wants to acknowledge their noble service, by inviting them for the event.
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Mihir Gadani, Co-founder & COO of OZiva1. HIIT it: It is very important for me to have a good combination ...
The popular video-calling app now features zestful filters, noise cancellation and more quality controls
Investment of profit in capital gains bonds helps you save tax on long-term gains
While your hospitalisation expenses are cashless, the hospital cash benefit is usually paid as a reimbursement
October futures likely to bounce off ₹54,000
The dominance of greenback continues,but rival currencies — euro, yen, pound, renminbi — are giving it a run ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...