Maharashtra govt not releasing data on drought relief: MNS

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had filed 151 RTI applications simultaneously at 151 taluk offices and collectorates across Maharashtra, seeking deatils of compliance with the Drought Management Manual brought out by the Centre in 2016. But, till date, the State government has not bothered to reply to any of the applications, said senior MNS leader Jaiprakash Baviskar.

In December 2016, the Manual for Drought Management was released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare with new scientific indices and parameters, which attempted a more accurate assessment of drought in the country.

Baviskar said that since January, the drought situation worsened across Maharashtra and the party was keen to know what steps were taken by the State government at the local level to manage the situation. Since party workers are engaged at the grass root level in the 151 talukas affected by drought, the party wanted to compare the data compiled by the State government with the ground situation, he said.

Baviskar, who is a former MLA said that usually RTI application gets replied within 30 days but till date, none of the applications has been answered. The party is aware that the situation on the ground is getting worse by the day. Therefore, the State government should make public relief measures taken to provide drinking water and fodder, setting up cattle camps and provision for rural employment, he said.

However, the BJP-Shiv Sena government has not done enough work on the ground. Because of rural unemployment, there has also been a migration to cities, which has created its own set of problems, Baviskar said.