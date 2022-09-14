hamburger

Maharashtra Govt to support the ailing textile industry 

BL Pune Bureau | September 14 | Updated on: Sep 14, 2022
Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra Textile Minister

Textile mills are one of the biggest employment generators in the State

Maharashtra Textile Minister Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday announced that the State government will help ailing textile mills as it is one of the major employment generating sectors. Patil said that after agriculture, the textile sector provides the highest employment opportunities but many cotton mills and power looms are unable to operate due to various issues.  

“Many cotton mills in the State are in trouble for the last many years. Some have shut their operations and others are on their way to closure. All these mills must prepare a proposal explaining the problems they are facing and the State will support them” said Patil.

He added that he would also visit some textile parks to understand the problems the operators are facing. Maharashtra accounts for about 65 million kg of cotton production which is 25 per cent of the country’s total.

Published on September 14, 2022
Maharashtra
textile and clothing (industry)
