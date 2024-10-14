Ahead of the upcoming state elections, the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has announced toll exemptions and loan waivers as part of a series of financial measures aimed at attracting voters.

The cabinet’s decisions come just weeks before the elections.

In a key decision, toll charges for light vehicles, school buses, and State transport buses have been waived at five entry points to Mumbai.

This toll exemption will take effect from midnight on October 14, and will apply at Vashi on the Sion-Panvel Highway, Mulund on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Mulund near Airoli Bridge on the Eastern Express Highway, and the Dahisar toll naka on the Western Express Highway.

To address the revenue shortfall for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will oversee compensation payments.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved a waiver of overdue loans for cooperative lift irrigation schemes, aimed at benefiting over 42,800 farmers. Out of 2,659 such societies in Maharashtra, 261 owe dues to banks.

The government sanctioned the waiver of loans worth ₹83.09 crore for 117 societies under liquidation or deregistration, along with a 50 per cent waiver of principal loans for 144 operational societies, amounting to ₹49.45 crore.

In total, the government will waive loans amounting to ₹132.54 crore.

These announcements follow a series of other populist schemes rolled out by the government in recent weeks, prompting criticism that the state treasury is being depleted in an attempt to secure voter support ahead of the elections.

Political analysts note that while such measures may provide short-term relief to various sections of society, they could strain the state’s finances in the long run.

The government has also announced renaming of the Maharashtra State Skill University in honor of the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The university will now be known as Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Skill University.

