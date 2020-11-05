Maharashtra Health Minster asks people to avoid bursting crackers this Diwali

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren't as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to avoid bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. He also said the matter would be raised with the Chief Minister and the Cabinet for making Maharashtra firecracker-free during the festival, a press statement issued by the State Government said.
Large scale bursting of crackers during religious celebrations is known to increase the pollution levels in the air, which adds to the discomfort of people who suffer from lung ailments.
Speaking at a review meeting, which looked at the possibility of the second wave of the deadly virus, Tope said that although the number of corona patients are currently under control, the number of corona tests needs to be increased. It has also been decided to carry out fever surveillance more effectively, he said.
At the meeting, members of the State Task Force and the Audit Committee appointed to look into the deaths due to the Covid pandemic were also present. Issues relating to reducing the death rate were discussed.
The second wave of the Covid pandemic is unlikely to occur in the state, but there was a detailed discussion about precautionary measures for a possible wave. At present, the tests are being conducted and they will not be interrupted, Tope said.
Influenza-like illnesses increase in the winter season. Therefore, private doctors should give priority for immediate tests for fever patients based on their symptoms. Accordingly, fever surveillance should also be increased across the state, the health minister said.
