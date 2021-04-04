Maharashtra imposes night curfew, weekend lockdown

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
In view of the exponential rise in the cases of Covid-19, the Maharashtra Government on Sunday decided to impose 8 pm to 7 am curfew and at other times Section 144 would be applicable in the state. On weekends, there would be complete lockdown. The curfew will be applicable from Monday night, said Skill Development Minister of Maharashtra, Nawab Mallik.
The tough decisions were taken at an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Mallik, who also hold a Cabinet rank told media persons that the State has also decided to close cinema halls, bars, and restaurants but food takeaway will be allowed. Industrial activity will continue, but transportation facilities will operate at 50 per cent of the capacity.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
A survey by Adobe, the company behind Photoshop, found that 56 per cent of people believed the photos they saw ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...