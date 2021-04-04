Maharashtra imposes night curfew, weekend lockdown

In view of the exponential rise in the cases of Covid-19, the Maharashtra Government on Sunday decided to impose 8 pm to 7 am curfew and at other times Section 144 would be applicable in the state. On weekends, there would be complete lockdown. The curfew will be applicable from Monday night, said Skill Development Minister of Maharashtra, Nawab Mallik.

The tough decisions were taken at an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Mallik, who also hold a Cabinet rank told media persons that the State has also decided to close cinema halls, bars, and restaurants but food takeaway will be allowed. Industrial activity will continue, but transportation facilities will operate at 50 per cent of the capacity.