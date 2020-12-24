Maharashtra issues new Covid-19 test rules for passengers from Europe, South Africa

The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued a new order for passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle-East, and for flight coming through the airports of these countries. Under this, the asymptomatic passengers will not be subjected to RT-PCR test for coronavirus immediately upon arrival.

The order is a modification of the December 21 order, which had outlined the Standard Operating Procedure for handling passengers from these three destinations.

The order said that the RT-PCR test will be conducted between fifth and seventh day at the designated hotels, which are serving as quarantine centres for the passengers. The passengers will have to bear the cost of the tests.

The order said that if the report is found to be negative, then the concerned passengers would be discharged from the institutional quarantine but will have to remain in seven days of mandatory home quarantine.

If the test result is found positive, but the patient is asymptomatic, then he/she will be required to continue the institutional quarantine in the same hotel or in a Covid-19 hospital for 14 days, the order added.