- November 23, 2024 19:55
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Why Devendra Fadnavis is the most spoken about BJP leader in Maharashtra right now
- November 23, 2024 19:01
Election Results Live Updates: Modi to address supporters at Delhi HQ
- November 23, 2024 18:54
Election Results Live Updates: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on X
Congratulations to Hemant Soren ji, Kalpana Soren ji, all the leaders of the Congress party, workers and every member of the alliance for India’s landslide victory in Jharkhand. The public has approved the work of the alliance government and the hard work of all of you. I thank the people of the state from the bottom of my heart.
The results in Maharashtra were not as per our expectations. In democracy, people are supreme. There are wins and losses in elections - we will learn from both victory and defeat. We will listen to the voice of the people and walk firmly and humbly on the path of service. Thanks to the people who supported INDIA in Maharashtra. Long live the Constitution.
- November 23, 2024 18:52
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM leader Hemant Soren on X
Jharkhand has won…
Heartfelt gratitude and johar to the people of Jharkhand!
Today, on this historic occasion, many congratulations, best wishes and johar to all the citizens of the state.
Hail Jharkhand!
Hail Hail Jharkhand
- November 23, 2024 18:38
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Tell Shinde that you will have to work under Devendra Fadnavis now, says Uddhav
- November 23, 2024 18:38
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav questions delayed verdict and allotment of party name, symbol
Uddhav: 2.5 years have passed but we are not getting a final verdict on our case from court. Before the final ruling, elections are being conducted, till now the verdict on party name and symbol is not out. Despite this, the name and symbol were alloted (to Shinde faction), this is the biggest carelessness. Who do we trust?
- November 23, 2024 18:26
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav questions if promises like ₹2,100, loan waivers will be fulfilled
Uddhav: We need to see whether the ruling party will increase cover under the ladki bahin scheme to ₹2,100 per month, whether they waive off farm loans and complete all their promises or write them off saying these are “jumlas” which is needed during elections.
- November 23, 2024 18:22
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav vows to continue fighting for Maharashtra’s rights, promises support
Uddhav: But if people are not onboard these results, we will continue fighting for Maharashtra’s rights. I promise the people of Maharashtra, we are with you
- November 23, 2024 18:21
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav urges acceptance of results, despite speculation about EVM influence
Uddhav: We will need to find exact reasons of the results. I want to tell people of the state to not get disappointed. Some people say this is EVM’s victory, it may be the case, but if state’s citizens agree with the results, then no one should argue.
- November 23, 2024 18:17
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray questions reasons behind Mahayuti’s victory, citing unaddressed issues
Uddhav: We campaigned across state with party leaders. Why did people vote for Mahayuti? Is it because they are not getting right prices for Soybean, or because cotton is not being bought, or because Maharashtra’s businesses are moving to Gujarat, or women’s safety is not being given importance. We aren’t able to understand exactly how this wave was formed.
- November 23, 2024 18:16
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi thanks Jharkhand voters, congratulates Hemant Soren on victory
- November 23, 2024 18:13
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray questions one-party dominance, warns of a fearful situation
Uddhav: BJP chief Nadda had a year back said that only one party will remain. These people want one nation, one election and only one party. Are we heading towards that direction, this is a fearful situation.
- November 23, 2024 18:10
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray comments on winners’ brute majority, bypassing opposition for bills
Uddhav: These results give brute majority to the winners, they will now not require opposition support to pass bills
- November 23, 2024 18:09
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray compares election results to a tsunami, questioning public satisfaction
Uddhav: Instead of waves, there was a tsunami in this election. The important question is whether the common man liked the outcome of polls.
- November 23, 2024 18:09
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates winners, MVA supporters despite unexpected election results
Uddhav Thackeray in presser: The results were completely unexpected. Everyone is asking how did these results arrive. However, I would like to congratulate all the winners and people who voted for MVA.
- November 23, 2024 18:02
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Abu Azmi wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat by 12,753 votes
Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi wins Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat by 12,753 votes. NCP had fielded former state minster Nawab Malik from the seat.
- November 23, 2024 17:59
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM alliance makes comeback in Jharkhand; Hemant Soren wins Bahrait
JMM led alliance scripts a comeback in Jharkhand: At 6 pm, as per EC site, JMM won 20 seats and leading in 14 seats. Hemant Soren wins Bahrait. INC wins 10 seats and leading in six seats .RJD wins one seat, leading in three seats. CPI (ML) (L) wins two seats.
- November 23, 2024 17:56
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: Loss in Jharkhand is painful, victory in Assam brings hope, says Himanta Biswa Sharma
- November 23, 2024 17:55
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) seat to BJP
Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan loses Karad (South) assembly seat by 39,355 votes to BJP’s Atulbaba Bhosale
- November 23, 2024 17:53
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: MNS’s Pramod Patil loses Kalyan rural seat to Shiv Sena
MNS candidate and incumbent MLA Pramod Patil losses Kalyan rural assembly seat to Shiv Sena’s Rajesh More by 66,369 votes.
Pramod Patil was the sole MNS leader to win assembly polls in 2019 state elections.
- November 23, 2024 17:38
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: Soren wins from Barhait seat with a margin of over 39,000 votes
- November 23, 2024 17:37
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM Leader Hemant Soren thanks the electorate, especially women, youth and farmers for helping JMM come back for a second term
- November 23, 2024 17:36
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis leading by 37,702 votes from Nagpur South West constituency against Congress’s Prafulla Gudadhe
- November 23, 2024 17:34
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Ajit Pawar from NCP leading by nearly 1 lakh votes from Baramati against nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in 19th of 20th round of counting: ECI
- November 23, 2024 17:34
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Amit Shah on X
- November 23, 2024 17:32
Election Results Live Updates: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on X
The tactics of those who have made ‘election’ synonymous with ‘corruption’ have been captured in photographs and exposed before the world. The world, the country and Uttar Pradesh saw the most distorted form of electoral politics in this by-election. There may be a time for falsehood but not an era.
Now the real struggle has begun… clench your fist, tighten your fist and make the PDA proclaim ‘If we join, we will win!’
- November 23, 2024 17:29
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins KOPRI - PACHPAKHADI constituency by over 1.2 lakh votes (ECI website)
- November 23, 2024 17:28
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM led INDIA Bloc review
Jharkhand : JMM led INDIA Bloc : JMM wins 17, leading in 17 seats. INC wins 7 leading in 9 seats. RJD wins 1 leading in 3. CPI (ML) (L) wins two seats
- November 23, 2024 17:27
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Mahesh Sawant from SHSUBT won Mahim seat by a margin of 1,316 votes beating Sada Sarvankar SHS(Shinde) and Amit Thackeray MNS
- November 23, 2024 17:27
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Swara Bhasker on X
In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies?
-Swara Bhasker on X
- November 23, 2024 17:23
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat loses from Sangamner against Shiv Sena’s Amol Khatal by 10,560 votes
- November 23, 2024 17:22
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand loss
Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma : The loss in Jharkhand is deeply painful for me personally, even though we secured victory in all five by-elections in Assam. I have witnessed the unwavering dedication and relentless efforts of our Karyakartas in Jharkhand, who gave their all in this election. We fought with a vision to protect the state from infiltration and to lead it on the path of development, fulfilling the aspirations of students and youth.
However, we must humbly accept the mandate of the people, for that is the true essence of democracy. In these challenging times, we will stand firmly with our Karyakartas, offering them unwavering support and solidarity.
- November 23, 2024 17:21
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Zeeshan Siddique on his loss in Vandre east assembly constituency
“I humbly accept the mandate of the people of my vandre east assembly constituency.
I wish Varun all the best. I promise to continue working hard towards the development and betterment of Vandre east, Mumbai and Maharashtra. I thank each one of you who trusted me and voted for me and stood by me during these tough times!”
~ Zeeshan Siddique on X. He has lost to Varun Sardesai from SS UBT.
- November 23, 2024 17:19
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant leads by thin margin of 944 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar in 17/18 round of counting
“I agree with the people of Mahim, Dadar and Prabhadevi. I humbly and respectfully accept the vote given by my people in the assembly elections today. Many years we have seen the struggle of people for the very basic needs of this ward. With the thoughts that arose from this struggle, we should write a new chapter for the development and change of the ward, for this purpose only, I entered this election. However, maybe the people here have something different in mind. This result is teaching me that there is still a lot of work to be done. Still need to work hard. I have to prove my achievement by fighting more. We still have to work hard to earn your trust. This battle of mine was never to gain political power… because this battle is not for a prince…Today’s result is not the end of my journey; it is a new beginning…”
~Amit Thackeray, MNS leader and son of Raj Thackeray contesting from Mahim.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant is leading by a thin margin of 944 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar in 17th of 18th round of counting. Thackeray is third, trailing by 15,770 votes against Sawant till now, per ECI website.
- November 23, 2024 17:17
Watch | Eknath Shinde sheds ‘puppet CM’ tag, leads Mahayuti to landslide win
- November 23, 2024 16:58
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP dominates party-wise results in Maharashtra, securing the highest number of seats, with NCP and SHS following as key competitors
- November 23, 2024 16:57
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP leads with 26.5% of the vote share, followed by SHS at 12.44%, INC at 11.96%, and NCP at 9.32% in the Maharashtra elections
- November 23, 2024 16:55
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: Modi thanks Jharkhand for support, congratulates JMM-led alliance’s performance
I thank the people of Jharkhand for their support towards us, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X. We will always be at the forefront of raising people’s issues and working for the State.
I also congratulate the JMM-led alliance for their performance in the State, he added.
- November 23, 2024 16:51
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Modi thanks voters, promises NDA will fulfill people’s aspirations fully
NDA’s pro-people efforts resonate all over, said Modi.
I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations, he added.
- November 23, 2024 16:49
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Mahayuti leads with 231 seats, while MVA trails with 51 seats in total, as per ECI update at 4:35 pm
- November 23, 2024 16:45
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM leads Jharkhand with 13 wins; BJP, INC trail behind
As per EC site, in Jharkhand , JMM wins 13 seats, leading in 22 seat. BJP wins 4 , leading in 16 seats. INC wins 4, leads in 12, RJD wins 1, leading in 3
- November 23, 2024 16:29
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP leads with 131 seats, Shiv Sena 55, NCP 41, Congress 17
In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured 28 seats and is leading in 103, totaling 131 seats. Shiv Sena (SHS) won 15 seats with leads in 40, reaching 55 seats. The NCP claimed 14 seats with 27 leads, totaling 41. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) won 3 seats and is leading in 18, totaling 21. The Congress won 3 seats with 14 leads, totaling 17, and the Nationalist Congress Party -- Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) won 4 seats and leads in 6, totaling 10.
- November 23, 2024 16:24
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: We did not do meetings before results like MVA, did not book any hotels as we were confident of winning state polls, says Ajit Pawar
- November 23, 2024 16:21
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Counting still on, we will deliberate on who will be the new CM, says Shinde
- November 23, 2024 16:21
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Maharashtra citizens responded to “Ek hai toh safe hai” slogan by PM, says Fadnavis
- November 23, 2024 16:15
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: We delivered on our schemes, none of our beneficiary schemes will stop, says Shinde
- November 23, 2024 16:11
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: People have decided who is the real NCP and the real Shiv Sena, Shinde says at a press conference
- November 23, 2024 16:08
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: TMC sweeps all six seats in West Bengal bye-elections
- November 23, 2024 16:07
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: “Victory for every woman, truth, and brotherhood,” says JMM leader Kalpana Soren on Hemant Soren’s win on X
- November 23, 2024 16:05
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Who will be Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister?
Who will lead Maharashtra as the next Chief Minister? Click here to cast your vote and have your say on the future leadership of the State!
- November 23, 2024 16:01
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Mahayuti wins 44 seats, leads in 180; MVA wins 8, leads 43
- November 23, 2024 16:00
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: JMM surges ahead in polls, Hemant Soren leads by over 34,000 votes
As per the latest updates on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 4 pm, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has solidified its position, securing seven seats and leading in 27 others. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) follows, leading in 21 seats and winning one. The Indian National Congress (INC) is ahead in 15 seats, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leads in four. CPM (ML) (L) has won one seat and leads in another, with other parties like LJPRV, JDU, and AJSUP each leading in a single seat. In key constituencies, JMM’s Hemant Soren holds a strong lead in Barhait with over 34,000 votes, and Kalpana Soren leads in Gandey by 9,361 votes.
- November 23, 2024 16:00
Maharashtra Election results Live: BJP workers celebrate Mahayuti’s decisive lead in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai on Saturday
Mumbai: BJP workers celebrate Mahayuti's decisive lead in Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI11_23_2024_000183A)
- November 23, 2024 15:58
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Jyoti Gaikwad of INC won in Dharavi with a margin of 23,459 votes
- November 23, 2024 15:57
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: INC Candidate Ramdas Masram in Armori won with a margin of 6210 votes
- November 23, 2024 15:52
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP secures 130 seats, with 18 wins and 112 leads
Maharashtra Assembly General Election, the BJP secured 130 seats, with 18 wins and 112 leads. The Shiv Sena (SHS) won 13 seats and is leading in 42, totaling 55 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 11 seats and is leading in 29, totaling 40 seats. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) (SHSUBT) won 1 seat and is leading in 19, totaling 20 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) won 1 seat and is leading in 17, totaling 18 seats. Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCPSP) won 3 seats and is leading in 9, totaling 12 seats.
- November 23, 2024 15:49
Elections Results Live Updates : Hemant-Kalpana – power couple behind JMM’s spectacular performance in Jharkhand
Call it a charismatic show by the power couple - Hemant and Kalpana Soren— whom the BJP had dubbed as ‘Bunty aur Babli,’ or a vote for continuity, Jharkhand’s JMM is on track to secure a second consecutive term as part of the INDIA bloc.
Read more here.
- November 23, 2024 15:36
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Ajit Pawar-led NCP surges ahead of uncle Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP)
In the high-profile Baramati constituency, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is heading towards a big win over his nephew and NCP (SP) challenger Yugendra Pawar, whose candidature was endorsed in a big way by Sharad Pawar.
Read more here.
- November 23, 2024 15:35
Elections Results Live Updates : JMM wins four seats in Jharkhand as of 3:30 pm of Gomia, Torpa, Majhgaon and Chandankiyari. CPI (ML) (L) wins Sindhri. JMM leading in 30 seats.
- November 23, 2024 15:33
- November 23, 2024 15:29
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP now in total won 14 seats followed by Shiv Sena (Shinde) 8 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar) 8 seats in Mahayuti Alliance
- November 23, 2024 15:28
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP’s Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti secures victory with a margin of 26,397 votes in Malkapur constituency
BJP, in Malkapur constituency, Chainsukh Madanlal Sancheti secured victory with a margin of 26,397 votes. In Kalyan East constituency, Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad won with a margin of 26,408 votes. In Colaba constituency, Adv Rahul Suresh Narwekar emerged victorious with a margin of 48,581 votes. In Shirala constituency, Deshmukh Satyajit Shivajirao won with a margin of 22,689 votes.
- November 23, 2024 15:23
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis emerges as Maharashtra’s man of the moment
Devendra Fadnavis, the political stalwart who rose from humble beginnings to become a key figure in Maharashtra politics, is on course to regain chief minister’s post -- a position he has held twice before.
Read more here.
- November 23, 2024 15:18
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: CM Eknath Shinde is leading against Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 106,325 votes in Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency
In Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, CM Eknath Shinde is leading against Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 106,325 votes after round 23/27. In Baramati constituency, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is leading against Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 76,909 votes after round 15/20. In Nagpur South West constituency, Devendra Fadnavis is leading against Prafulla Gudadhe of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 33,275 votes after round 22/28.
- November 23, 2024 15:15
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
At 3 pm : JMM leading in 34 seats, BJP leading in 20 seats, Indian National Congress in 17 seats, RJD in 5 seats as per ECI website
- November 23, 2024 15:14
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates secured the following margins
Gavit Rajendra Dhedya won in Palghar with a margin of 40,337, Vilas Sukur Tare won in Boisar with a margin of 44,455, Shantaram Tukaram More won in Bhiwandi Rural with a margin of 57,962, Gogawale Bharat Maruti won in Mahad with a margin of 26,210, Vitthal Vakilrao Langhe won in Nevasa with a margin of 4,021, and Deepak Vasantrao Kesarkar won in Sawantwadi with a margin of 39,899.
- November 23, 2024 14:59
Elections Results Live Updates : After trailing through the day, JMM Leader Kalpana Soren leading in Gandey in Jharkhand with a margin of 7417 votes after 16 rounds over BJP’s Muniya Devi
- November 23, 2024 14:58
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP candidate overview
The following BJP candidates: Rajesh Udesing Padvi (Shahada, margin 53,204), Randhir Pralhadrao Sawarkar (Akola East, margin 50,613), Parag Shah (Ghatkopar East, margin 34,999), Kalidas Nilkanth Kolambkar (Wadala, margin 24,973), Kamble Sunil Dyandev (Pune Cantonment, 76,032, margin 10,320), Patil Vikhe Radhakrushna Eknathrao (Shirdi, margin 70,282), Shivendraraaje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle (Satara, margin 142,124), Nitesh Narayan Rane (Kankavli, margin 58,007), Deshmukh Satyajit Shivajirao of the BJP won in Shirala with 130,738 votes and a margin of 22,689.
- November 23, 2024 14:56
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance is expectd to retain Jharkhand as it is leading in at least 56 eats in the 81-member state assembly as per the Election Commission site. BJP-led NDA’s performance seems to be poorer than expectations and is leading in 24 seats.
- November 23, 2024 14:51
- November 23, 2024 14:50
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : Election overview
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leads with 130 seats, having won 7 and is leading in 123 constituencies. Shiv Sena (Shinde) has secured 55 seats, with 5 wins and 50 constituencies in the lead. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) follows with 40 seats, including 4 wins and 36 leads. Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have yet to secure any wins, with 20 and 19 constituencies in the lead, respectively.
The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCPSP) has won 1 seat and is leading in 10 constituencies. The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has 3 constituencies in the lead but no wins. Additionally, 10 seats are held by independent candidates and others.
- November 23, 2024 14:44
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : In Worli constituency, Aditya Thackeray is leading against Milind Deora of by a margin of 9,232 votes after round 15/17
- November 23, 2024 14:42
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency updates
In Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, CM Eknath Shinde is leading against Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 86,418 votes after round 19/27. In Baramati constituency, Dept. CM Ajit Pawar is leading against Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 72,809 votes after round 14/20. In Nagpur South West constituency, Devendra Fadnavis is leading against Prafulla Gudadhe of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 27,386 votes after round 20/28.
- November 23, 2024 14:41
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
In Jharkhand, Chandradeo Mahato of CPI (ML) (L) leading in Sindhri in 19/20 rounds as per ECI website. Arup Chatterjee of CPIL (ML) (L) close to leading Nirsa with 19/20 rounds.
- November 23, 2024 14:40
Elections Results Live Updates : JMM candidate close to winning Gomia with a margin of 35,552 votes in Jharkhand in 18/18 rounds as per ECI website
- November 23, 2024 14:35
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand; JMM leader Stephen Marandi close to winning Maheshpur leading with 60,565 votes margin in 16/16 rounds as per ECI website
- November 23, 2024 14:34
Elections Results Live Updates : In Jharkhand, JMM led India bloc is strengthening its gains and now leading in 57 seats
- November 23, 2024 14:34
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
Jharkhand : INC expands gains and is now leading in 17 seats, while BJP is leading in 21 seats, JMM continues going strong while leading in 33 seats. Jharkhand : INC expands gains and is now leading in 17 seats, while BJP is leading in 21 seats, JMM continues going strong while leading in 33 seats.
- November 23, 2024 14:28
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : Malabar Hill constituency updates
In Malabar Hill constituency, Mangal Prabhat Lodha of the BJP is leading against Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary of Shiv Sena (UBT) by a margin of 59,456 votes after round 18 /20
- November 23, 2024 14:20
Maharashtra Election Live Updates : Ajit Pawar of the leads against Yugendra Pawar
Dept. CM Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 67272 votes after round 13/20
- November 23, 2024 14:18
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
Jharkhand : JMM leading in 33 seats, INC in 16, RJD in 5 and CPI (ML) (L) in 1 seat. BJP is leading in 22 seats, LJPRV and JDU is leading in one seat each as per ECI site at 2:15 pm
- November 23, 2024 14:13
Elections Results Live Updates : JMM leader Hemant Soren is leading in Barhait seat expanding his lead with 21764 votes after 11 rounds of counting as per ECI seat
- November 23, 2024 14:12
Elections Results Live Updates : Jharkhand election updates
Jharkhand : JMM led INDIA Bloc has made further gains and now leading in 54 seats as per ECI site at 2 pm. JMM is leading the pack in 32 seats, INC is ahead in 16 seats, RJD is leading in 5 seats and CPI (ML) (L) is ahead in 1 seat
- November 23, 2024 14:11
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : BJP candidate Shivendraraje Abhaysinhraje Bhonsle wins from Satara constituency with a total votes of 176849. Third seat win for BJP in Maharashtra
- November 23, 2024 14:08
- November 23, 2024 14:07
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : Election overview
BJP is leading in 124 seats and has already secured victory in two constituencies, while its ally Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has clinched two seats and leads in 54 more. Another key ally, NCP (Ajit Pawar), has also won two seats and is ahead in 37. Together, the BJP-led alliance commands an impressive lead in 224 of Maharashtra’s 288 assembly seats, showcasing a decisive mandate. In stark contrast, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aaghadi (MVA) struggles, leading in a mere 58 constituencies.
- November 23, 2024 14:06
Elections Results Live Updates: Haroa constituency (West Bengal) updates
Sk Rabiul Islam of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has won in Haroa constituency with a total of 157,072 votes, securing a margin of 131,388 votes. TMC has now won four seats and is leading in the remaining two.
- November 23, 2024 13:58
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party leader by Sharad Pawar candidate Abhijeet Dhananjay Patil wins from Madha constituency with 136559 votes
- November 23, 2024 13:58
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand election updates
JMM led INDIA Bloc is ahead and leading in 51 seats. JMM is leading 31 seats, INC leading in 14 seats RJD in 5 seats and CPI (ML) (L) in 1 seat. Likely to form government in the state.
- November 23, 2024 13:57
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates : Eknath Shinde leading with 70,733 votes from Kopri Pachpakhdi constituency
- November 23, 2024 13:53
Elections Results Live Updates: Priyanka Vadra of Congress now leads by over 4.03 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala.
- November 23, 2024 13:52
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP’s Rajan Naik is leading by 24717 votes after 12/19 rounds in Nalasopara seat where Vinod Tawde was accused of ‘Cash For Votes’.
- November 23, 2024 13:51
Elections Results Live Updates: Rashtriya Janta Dal candidates in Jharkhand leading in four seats of Godda, Deoghar, Bishrampur and Hussainabad
- November 23, 2024 13:49
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: After 17 rounds, Devendra Fadnavis with 78000 votes now leading with 24,593 votes from Nagpur South West
- November 23, 2024 13:48
Elections Results Live Updates: Big leads in Jharkhand
BJP leader CHANDRESHWAR PRASAD SINGH in Ranchi leading with over 40,900 votes. In Seraikella BJP leader Champai Soren leading with 40958 votes.
Congress leader Nisat Alam leading in Pakaur with over 54,400 seats. In Khijri, RAJESH KACHHAP from INC leading with over 34,700 votes.
- November 23, 2024 13:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency updates
In Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency, CM Eknath Shinde is leading against Kedar Dighe of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) by a margin of 70,733 votes after round 16/27.
- November 23, 2024 13:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Mahayuti Alliance wins 6 seats - 2 each for BJP NCP(AP) and SS(Shinde) as per EC trend
- November 23, 2024 13:46
Elections Results Live Updates: Big leads in Jharkhand
In MAHESHPUR, JMM’s Stephen Marandi leading with a margin of over 52,900 seats. In Majhgaon, JMM’s Niral Purty leading with over 51,900 votes. In Torpa, JMM leader Sudeep Gudhiya leading with a margin of 40,000 votes
- November 23, 2024 13:46
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Ajit Pawar leads against Yugendra Pawar
Dept. CM Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 60636 votes after round 12/20
- November 23, 2024 13:42
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: After 12 rounds, Aditya Thackeray leads with 6120 votes from Worli constituency
- November 23, 2024 13:41
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Nawab Malik from Nationalist Congress Party trailing with 38281 votes from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar
- November 23, 2024 13:41
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sakoli constituency updates
In Sakoli constituency, Nanabhau Patole of the Indian National Congress is leading against Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 321 votes after round 13/28
- November 23, 2024 13:40
Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand, JMM Leader and incumbent CM Hemant Soren going strong in Barhait seat with a lead of over 18,000 votes after 8 rounds, according to the ECI site.
- November 23, 2024 13:38
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sana Malik from Nationalist Congress Party leading with 1554 votes from Anushakti Nagar. Farhad Ahmad now trailing after 18 rounds
- November 23, 2024 13:36
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar candidate Bankar Diliprao Shankarrao wins from Niphad constituency with 120253 votes
- November 23, 2024 13:31
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar candidate Aditi Sunil Tatkare wins from Shrivardhan constituency
- November 23, 2024 13:29
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: After 11 rounds, Aditya Thackeray leading with 4662 votes from Worli constituency
- November 23, 2024 13:28
Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand JMM leads in 31 seats, BJP leading in 26 seats, INC leading in 14 seats, RJD leading in 4 seats at 1:26 pm as per ECI site
- November 23, 2024 13:24
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Vandre East constituency updates
In Vandre East constituency, Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading against Zeeshan Baba Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party by a margin of 5,958 votes after round 11/19.
In Vandre West constituency, Adv. Ashish Shelar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading against Asif Zakaria of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 31,700 votes after round 10/20.
- November 23, 2024 13:24
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Malabar Hill constituency, Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading by a margin of 40,649 votes after round 13/20
- November 23, 2024 13:24
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena candidate Shantaram Tukaram More wins from Bhiwandi rural constituency with 127205 votes
- November 23, 2024 13:23
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP wins second seat in Maharashtra
BJP wins second seat in Maharashtra. Parag Shah wins with 85388 votes from Ghatkopar East constituency. Earlier Kalidas Kolambkar won with 66800 votes from Wadala constituency.
- November 23, 2024 13:22
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Ajit Anantrao Pawar leads against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar
Dept. CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 53502 votes after round 11/20
- November 23, 2024 13:14
Elections Results Live Updates: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) secures 3 constituencies
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured victories in three constituencies. Sangita Roy won in Sitai with 1,65,984 votes (+1,30,636), Jayprakash Toppo won in Madarihat with 79,186 votes (+28,168), and Sanat Dey won in Naihati with 78,772 votes (+49,277).
All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading in three constituencies. Sk Rabiul Islam leads in Haroa with 1,56,957 votes (+1,31,284) as of Round 14/14, Sujoy Hazra in Medinipur with 99,439 votes (+31,405) as of Round 14/17, and Falguni Singhbabu in Taldangra with 80,210 votes (+27,398) as of Round 9/11
- November 23, 2024 13:13
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerela election updates
Priyanka has so far clocked 5.57 lakh votes. Her nearest rival is Satyan Mokeri of the CPI (1.89 lakh votes), followed by Navya Haridas of BJP (1.02 lakh votes). Counting still on.
- November 23, 2024 13:12
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand election updates
At 1 pm as per ECI website, JMM leader Hemant Soren leading in Barhait seat with over 17,300 votes. BJP leader Babu Lal Marandi leading in Dhanwar with over 12,000 votes. BJP leader Champai Soren leading in Seraikella with over 40,000 votes. JMM leader Kalpana Soren trailing in Gandey seat. Congress leader Sukhram Oraon leading in Chakradharpur.
- November 23, 2024 13:10
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerala elections update
Priyanka Vadra of Congress now leads by over 3.68 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. She has now crossed the 3.64 lakh victory margin posted by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.
- November 23, 2024 13:05
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: At end of Round 13, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde leads with 58800 votes from thd Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat
- November 23, 2024 12:57
Elections Results Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis crosses over 60,000 (62947) votes. After 14 rounds, Fadnavis leading with 19437 votes from Nagpur South West constituency
- November 23, 2024 12:55
Elections Results Live Updates: Priyanka Vadra of Congress now leads by over 3.57 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala
- November 23, 2024 12:54
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand : In Ranchi, BJP’s Chandreshwar Prasad Singh is leading with over 32,900 votes
- November 23, 2024 12:54
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sarita Fadnavis statement
Deputy CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavi’s mother, Sarita Fadnavis to ANI, “Of course, he will become the CM. It is a big day as my son has become a big leader in the state. He was working hard at all 24 hours”
- November 23, 2024 12:53
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Jyoti Eknath Gaikwad from INC leading with 23409 votes from Dharavi after 19 rounds
- November 23, 2024 12:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Ajit Anantrao Pawar leads against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar
Dept. CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 49460 votes after round 10/20
- November 23, 2024 12:46
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) leads crosses 50000 votes on Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 11)
- November 23, 2024 12:46
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand; INDIA Bloc leading in 47 seats in the state, NDA leading in 31 seats as per ECI website
- November 23, 2024 12:45
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday extended his lead
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday extended his lead to 12,818 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom in the Barhait assembly constituency, according to the trends available on Election Commission’s website.
- November 23, 2024 12:45
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Aditya Thackeray now leading with 2233 votes from Worli constituency after 8 rounds
- November 23, 2024 12:44
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena) leads by over 45900 votes on Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 10)
- November 23, 2024 12:42
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads on Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by over 20900 votes (end of round 13).
- November 23, 2024 12:40
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerala election updates
Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead by over 3.34 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. She has already bagged over 5 lakh votes
- November 23, 2024 12:40
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Dept. CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar leads against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar
Dept. CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 43619 votes after round 9/20
- November 23, 2024 12:39
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: According to EC, BJP candidate Kalidas Kolambkar has won Wadala constituency with a margin of 24973 votes.
- November 23, 2024 12:39
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Malabar Hill constituency, Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading by a margin of 31,613 votes after Round 11/20
- November 23, 2024 12:38
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Eknath Shinde’s statement
I thank the voters of Maharashtra. This is a landslide victory. I had said before that Mahayuti will get a thumping victory. I thank all sections of the society. I also thank all the workers of the Mahayuti parties. “ said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to reporters
- November 23, 2024 12:37
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Worli results after round 7; Aditya Thackeray - 25304 and Milind Deora - 24257
- November 23, 2024 12:36
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Supriya Shrinate’s statement
Maharashtra election results are opposite to our expectations. There is no doubt that we could have done better. At the same time, we are happy that we have performed well in Jharkhand and we are going to repeat govt in the state. Maharashtra elections have been disappointing. In Maharashtra, our campaign was good but maybe the public expects more from us and we will deliver on their expectations” Supriya Shrinate INC leader to ANI
- November 23, 2024 12:36
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s statement
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the Mahayuti alliance has not yet finalized the decision on the Chief Minister’s post. “All leaders will sit together and collectively decide on the Chief Minister’s position. There are no differences among us,” he told reporters in Thane. Responding to BJP leaders’ claims that the Chief Minister’s post should go to the BJP due to its highest number of MLAs, Shinde clarified, “Nothing has been decided so far.”
- November 23, 2024 12:35
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Eknath Shinde ahead with 41093 votes after 9 rounds from Kopri constituency in Maharashtra
- November 23, 2024 12:34
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Vandre East constituency updates
In Vandre East constituency, Varun Sardesai of Shiv Sena (UBT) is leading against Zeeshan Siddique of the Nationalist Congress Party by a margin of 5,497 votes after Round 8 of 19.
In Vandre West constituency, Adv. Ashish Shelar of the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading against Asif Zakaria of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 23,606 votes after Round 7 of 20.
- November 23, 2024 12:32
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Sakoli constituency, Nanabhau Falgunrao Patole of the Congress leads against Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar of BJP by 546 votes after Round 8 of 28.
- November 23, 2024 12:17
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In bye election held for the Parliamentary Constitency of Nanded in Maharashtra, BJP candidate Dr Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde leads by over 11,000 votes.
- November 23, 2024 12:17
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Nawab Malik trailing in Mankhird Shivaji Nagar. Abu Asim Azmi leading here by over 5900 votes. EC
- November 23, 2024 12:17
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Close call in Worli constituency, Aditya Thackeray who was trailing earlier is now ahead of Milind Deora with 653 votes
- November 23, 2024 12:17
Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead by over 3.04 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala
- November 23, 2024 12:16
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sana Malik, daughter of Nawab Malik trailing in Anushakti Nagar. Fahad Ahmad leading here by over 5500 votes. As per EC trends
- November 23, 2024 12:16
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena) leads by over 40700 votes on Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 9).
- November 23, 2024 12:16
Bye elections in Kerala: Rahul Mamkootathil of Congress leads by 10000 votes from Palakkad (end of Round 9), while UR Pradeep of CPI (M) leads by over 11900 votes on Chelakkara seat (end of round 10)
- November 23, 2024 12:15
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Abu Asim Azmi leading from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar with 5950 votes; Prithviraj Chavan INC leader trailing from Karad South constituency
- November 23, 2024 12:14
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Mahim after round 5 - Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahesh Sawant leads after 16846 votes
- November 23, 2024 12:14
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, credits his father’s hard work for the alliance’s success.
MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, credited his father’s hard work for the alliance’s success. “Shinde worked tirelessly for development. His accessibility and simplicity resonated with the people. Under his leadership, all schemes were effectively implemented, including the Ladki Bahin scheme, which significantly impacted women voters who firmly supported the alliance,” he said. Addressing questions about the legitimacy of Shiv Sena, he added, “I don’t need to answer whose Shiv Sena is real. The people’s verdict is clear—Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray’s vision will guide Shiv Sena forward.”
- November 23, 2024 12:13
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads on Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by over 17600 votes (end of round 11).
- November 23, 2024 12:05
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: INDIA Bloc leading in Jharkhand : INDIA Bloc including JMM, INC and RJD, is leading in 49 states, BJP led NDA is leading in 28 seats as per ECI site
- November 23, 2024 12:04
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis leading with 15,589 votes from Nagpur South West
- November 23, 2024 12:04
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Deputy CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party leads against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of NCP (Sharad Pawar) by 38,252 votes
- November 23, 2024 12:03
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Colaba, BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is leading by over 15,000 votes and INC’s Heera Nawaji Devasi trailing
- November 23, 2024 12:02
bye-elections to Assembly constituencies in West Bengal: TMC candidates lead across constituencies
In the bye-elections to the Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, All India Trinamool Congress candidates are leading across constituencies. Falguni Singhbabu leads in Taldangra with 54,327 votes (+20,273) as of Round 6/11, Sujoy Hazra in Medinipur with 70,659 votes (+22,872) as of Round 9/17, Sk Rabiul Islam in Haroa with 1,13,897 votes (+93,136) as of Round 10/14, Sanat Dey in Naihati with 71,759 votes (+44,974) as of Round 9/10, and Jayprakash Toppo in Madarihat with 66,315 votes (+25,165) as of Round 7/9.
- November 23, 2024 12:01
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In tony Malabar Hill in Mumbai, BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha is leading by over 31,000 votes, while Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena’s candidate is trailing
- November 23, 2024 12:01
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: Rashtriya Janata Dal candidates leading in five of the six seats the party is contesting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged as a surprise element in the Jharkhand assembly elections with its candidates leading in five of the six seats where the party is contesting, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website on Saturday : PTI
- November 23, 2024 12:00
Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead by over 2.55 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala
- November 23, 2024 12:00
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: After round 7 in Worli Aditya Thackeray - 21725 Milind Deora - 21072
- November 23, 2024 12:00
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads on Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by over 15500 votes (end of round 10).
- November 23, 2024 11:59
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Dindoshi constituency, Sanjay Nirupam of Shiv Sena leading against Sunil Waman Prabhu of Shiv Sena (UBT) by 527 votes after Round 3 of 21.
- November 23, 2024 11:59
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena) leads by over 35700 votes on Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 8).
- November 23, 2024 11:57
Congress spokesperson on Maharashtra elections
- November 23, 2024 11:53
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: JMM leads in 30 seats, BJP in 27 seats, Congress in 14 seats as per EC website
JMM leads in 30 seats, BJP in 27 seats, Congress in 14 seats, Rashtriya Janta Dal in 5 seats. Janata Dal, CPI(ML) (L), LJPRV and Janta Dal (United) in one seat each at 11:45 am as per EC website
- November 23, 2024 11:52
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Deputy CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leading against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of the NCP by a margin of 34,118 votes
In Baramati constituency Dept. CM Ajit Anantrao Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is leading against Yugendra Shrinivas Pawar of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) by a margin of 34,118 votes after Round 7/20.
- November 23, 2024 11:46
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP leaders in Maharashtra meet Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the party’s next steps
BJP leaders in Maharashtra have met with Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the party’s next steps. Central BJP leaders are expected to arrive in Maharashtra soon to decide on the chief ministerial candidate.
- November 23, 2024 11:45
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Zeeshan Siddique trailing in Vandre East constituency
- November 23, 2024 11:45
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC says people of Maharashtra very happy with the Mahayuti alliance
Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC says on NDTV the people of Maharashtra were very happy with the Mahayuti alliance, especially the Laadki Bahin scheme that had benefited a number of Mulsim women
- November 23, 2024 11:44
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP-led alliance leading in 218 seats in Maharashtra, on course for a decisive victory
The BJP-led alliance is leading in 218 seats in Maharashtra. The BJP itself is ahead in 130 seats, with its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) leading in 54 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar) in 34 seats. With a majority mark of 145 seats, the BJP-led Mahayuti is on course for a decisive victory. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance is leading in 57 seats, including Congress with 20 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) with 19 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar) with 18 seats.
- November 23, 2024 11:42
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: BJP and JMM in neck and neck fight now in Jharkhand...Both parties leading in 28 seats each in the state as per ECI site
- November 23, 2024 11:41
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Nagpur South West BJP’s Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis leads by 12,329 votes against INC’s Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe after 8/28 rounds.
- November 23, 2024 11:41
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads on Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by 14000 votes (end of round 9).
- November 23, 2024 11:40
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena) leads by over 31,700 votes from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 7).
- November 23, 2024 11:39
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Mulund (155), BJP’s Mihir Kotecha leads by 30,056 votes against INC’s Rakesh Shankar Shetty after 7/23 rounds.
- November 23, 2024 11:38
Wayanad By-poll results Live Updates: Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead by over 2.25 lakh votes in the bye elections held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad.
- November 23, 2024 11:37
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Thackeray's son Aditya trails in Worli constituency
- November 23, 2024 11:36
Election results live updates: BJP's Champai Soren leading with over 18,000 seats in Seraikella seat of Jharkhand as per ECI website after four rounds
- November 23, 2024 11:34
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chandivali constituency updates
In Chandivali constituency with 168 seats, Shiv Sena’s Dilip Bhausaheb Lande is leading by 6980 votes, while INC’s Naseem Khan is trailing
- November 23, 2024 11:28
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sanjay Raut’s statement
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has called for a re-election using ballot papers, stating that the Maharashtra election results are both unacceptable and unbelievable.
- November 23, 2024 11:27
Elections Results Live Updates: CM Hemant Soren leads in Jharkhand
JMM leader and CM Hemant Soren is leading the Barhait seat of Jharkhand with over 8000 votes after three rounds as per ECI website. His wife Kalpana Soren is however trailing in Gandey seat after three rounds.
- November 23, 2024 11:27
Elections Results Live Updates: In bye election to assembly constituencies held in Gujarat, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput leads on Vav seat by over 12600 votes
- November 23, 2024 11:24
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerala Bye election updates
In Bye Election held for Parliamentary Constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead by over 2.09 lakh votes. Her nearest rival is Satyan Mokeri of CPI who has got over 1 lakh votes.
- November 23, 2024 11:21
Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand, JMM is leading in 29 seats, BJP is leading in 27 seats and INC is leading in 13 seats as per ECI website at 11:20 am
- November 23, 2024 11:18
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Mahim round 4 results; Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahesh Sawant - 13025
- November 23, 2024 11:16
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Round 5 Worli results; Milind Deora leads - 18204 and Aditya Thackeray - 17607
- November 23, 2024 11:13
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ( Shiv Sena) s leads by over 27000 votes on Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls (end of Round 6).
- November 23, 2024 11:12
Elections Results Live Updates: TMC leads in all six assembly bypolls held in Bengal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates have taken an unassailable lead in the bypolls held for six assembly constituencies in West Bengal, with counting underway since 8 am on Saturday.
These results are drawing significant attention, especially in light of the ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident, which has sparked a public outcry in the state.
The bypolls were held in Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, Taldangra, Sitai (SC), and Madarihat (ST), following the resignation of sitting MLAs who had secured victories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, thus vacating their assembly seats.
These elections are seen as an important political test for the state’s ruling party.
Read more here.
- November 23, 2024 11:05
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerala Bye election updates
In Bye Election to Parliamentary Constituencies held in Kerala, Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead on Wayanad seat by over 1.67 lakh votes.
- November 23, 2024 11:01
Elections Results Live Updates: BJP’s Chandraeshwar Prasad Singh is leading and JMM’s Mahua Maji is trailing at Ranchi seat in Jharkhand after two seats as per the ECI site
- November 23, 2024 11:01
Elections Results Live Updates: In bye election to assembly constituencies held in Gujarat, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput leads on Vav seat by over 7600 votes
- November 23, 2024 11:00
Elections Results Live Updates: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren ahead by 4,921 votes in Barhait assembly seat
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was leading in the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 4,921 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom.
In 2019, Soren contested two seats -- Barhait and Dumka -- and won both by a margin of 25,740 and 13,188 respectively. Later, he vacated Dumka seat from where his brother Basant Soren got elected in the bypoll.
Soren had to resign as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the ED in a money laundering case. He was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court.
On July 3, he was elected as the JMM’s legislature party leader. Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation as the CM to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third time.
- November 23, 2024 10:56
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP’s Babu lal Marandi leading in Dhanwar seat in Jharkhand after two rounds as per ECI website
- November 23, 2024 10:55
Elections Results Live Updates: Kerala bye election updates
In the bye elections held for two parliamentary constituencies in Wayanad (Kerala) and Nanded (Maharashtra), Priyanka Gandhi of Congress is leading by 1.57 lakh votes on Wayanad seat, while Ravindra Chavan of Congress is leading on Nanded by a slender margin of 538 votes
- November 23, 2024 10:54
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Mahim constituency Mumbai after round 3
Mahesh Sawant ( Shiv Sena UBT) - 8863
Sada Sarvankar ( Shiv Sena ) - 6207
Amit Thackeray ( MNS) - 4699
- November 23, 2024 10:53
Elections Results Live Updates: JMM’s Kalpana Murmu Soren is trailing BJP’s Muniya Devi in Gandey seat of Jharkhand as per early trend on ECI seat at 10:52 am after two rounds
- November 23, 2024 10:50
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP’s Hemant Soren is leading in Seraikella seat at Jharkhand as per early trends on ECI site
- November 23, 2024 10:50
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Trends suggest BJP heading for a massive victory in Maharashtra
The BJP-led alliance, Mahayuti, comprising Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar), is on track for a massive victory in the Maharashtra polls, according to lead trends. The BJP is leading in 128 seats, Shiv Sena (Shinde) in 55 seats, and NCP (Ajit Pawar) in 35 seats.
Out of the total 288 seats, the BJP-led alliance is currently leading in 218 seats, well above the 145-seat majority required in the Maharashtra assembly. In contrast, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi is heading for a significant defeat, with Congress leading in only 22 seats, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) in 17 seats, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP in 18 seats.
