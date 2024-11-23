November 23, 2024 17:19

“I agree with the people of Mahim, Dadar and Prabhadevi. I humbly and respectfully accept the vote given by my people in the assembly elections today. Many years we have seen the struggle of people for the very basic needs of this ward. With the thoughts that arose from this struggle, we should write a new chapter for the development and change of the ward, for this purpose only, I entered this election. However, maybe the people here have something different in mind. This result is teaching me that there is still a lot of work to be done. Still need to work hard. I have to prove my achievement by fighting more. We still have to work hard to earn your trust. This battle of mine was never to gain political power… because this battle is not for a prince…Today’s result is not the end of my journey; it is a new beginning…”

~Amit Thackeray, MNS leader and son of Raj Thackeray contesting from Mahim.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant is leading by a thin margin of 944 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar in 17th of 18th round of counting. Thackeray is third, trailing by 15,770 votes against Sawant till now, per ECI website.