Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Live News & Updates
- November 23, 2024 10:25
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP is leading in 144 seats in Maharashtra
- November 23, 2024 10:24
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: At the end of round 3, the results are: Aditya Thackeray - 11251 and Milind Deora - 10853
- November 23, 2024 10:23
Elections Results Live Updates: In Bye Election to Parliamentary Constituencies held in Kerala, Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead on Wayanad seat by over 1 lakh votes
- November 23, 2024 10:22
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sharad Pawar’s NCP is doing worse than Ajit Pawar’s NCP in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar NCP leading in 11 seats, Ajit Pawar NCP in 34 seats
- November 23, 2024 10:22
Elections Results Live Updates: UP Bye election updates
In Bye elections held for 9 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, BJP candidates lead on 6 seats, Samajwadi Party on 2 seats and Rashtriya Lok Dal on one seat
- November 23, 2024 10:21
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP already celebrates it is as a defeat of “vote Jihad”
- November 23, 2024 10:20
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Kirit Somaiya’s Maharashtra Trends
- November 23, 2024 10:14
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra is currently leading in 207 out of 288 assembly seats
- November 23, 2024 10:12
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) stretches lead by over 14000 votes from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls.
- November 23, 2024 10:11
Wayanad By-poll results Live Updates: Priyanka Vadra of Congress stretches her lead from the Wayanad seat by over 89,000 votes. Sathyan Mokeri of CPI is trailing
- November 23, 2024 10:10
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP-led Mahayuti continues to lead in Western Maharashtra, Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Marathwada regions of the state.
- November 23, 2024 10:09
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Former CM, Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads from Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by 6811 votes.
- November 23, 2024 10:08
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand, BJP is leading in 21 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in 20 seats, while INC is leading in 10 seats, as per ECI site trends on 10.08 am.
- November 23, 2024 10:04
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat is trailing in the Sangamner assembly constituency in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 10:03
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Worli assembly constituency at the end of round 2 Aditya Thackeray - 8236 Milind Deora - 7540
- November 23, 2024 10:01
In Bye Election to Parliamentary Constituencies held in Kerala, Priyanka Vadra of Congress is now leading from the Wayanad seat by over 85,500 votes. Sathyan Mokeri of CPI trailing.
- November 23, 2024 09:59
In bye elections to assembly constituencies held in four seats in Punjab, AAP leads in 3 and Congress in 1.
- November 23, 2024 09:58
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is not leading in any assembly constituency
- November 23, 2024 09:58
Wayanad Bye poll results Live Updates: In Bye Election to Parliamentary Constituencies in Kerala, Priyanka Vadra of Congress leading from Wayanad by over 68521 votes. Sathyan Mokeri of CPI trailing
- November 23, 2024 09:57
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Mumbadevi at end of round 1 Amin Patel of Congress leading with 3962 votes Shaina NC of BJP 3125 votes
- November 23, 2024 09:56
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) leads by 9167 votes from Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat in Maharashtra Assembly polls.
- November 23, 2024 09:54
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Dhananjay Munde of the NCP (Ajit Pawar) is leading in the Parali assembly constituency.
- November 23, 2024 09:54
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: JMM’s Hemant Soren leading in Barhait seat of Jharkhand with 2812 seats as per early trends on ECI website
- November 23, 2024 09:53
In bye elections to assembly constituencies held in Kerala, C Krishnakumar of BJP leads by 798 votes from Palakkad seat, while UR Pradeep of CPI (M) leads by 3781 votes from Chelakkara seat
- November 23, 2024 09:53
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: BJP leading in 11 seats, JMM and INC leading in nine seats each as per early trends on ECI website
- November 23, 2024 09:52
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is now leading in the Baramati assembly constituency by over 37,000 votes.
- November 23, 2024 09:52
In bye election to assembly constituencies held in Gujarat, Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput leads on Vav seat by a slender margin or 304 votes.
- November 23, 2024 09:50
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP-led Mahayuti is currently leading in 188 out of 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, while the Congress-led MVA is leading in 95 seats.
- November 23, 2024 09:49
In By-Elections to Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal, TMC is leading in all 6 seats
- November 23, 2024 09:48
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand, BJP is now leading in nine seats as per early trends on ECI website, while JMM is leading in seven seats
- November 23, 2024 09:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena is leading in 48 seats, while Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena is ahead in 34 seats in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 09:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Mahim at end of round 1 Mahesh Sawant of Shiv Sena (UBT) - 2270 Amit Thackeray ( MNS) - 2156 Sada Sarvankar ( Shiv Sena) - 2147
- November 23, 2024 09:47
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: According to trends from the ECI, BJP leads with 61 seats, followed by SHS (32), NCP (25), NCPSP (17), INC (13), SHSUBT (13), Others/Independents (16)
- November 23, 2024 09:43
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Dharavi after round 2 Jyoti Gaikwad of Congress leading with 7158 votes Rajesh Khandare of Shiv Sena - 5258 votes
- November 23, 2024 09:42
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis of BJP leads from Nagpur South West seat in Maharashtra by 4029 votes.
- November 23, 2024 09:41
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: In Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in 97 seats. In the 2019 elections, the BJP had won 105 seats on its own.
- November 23, 2024 09:41
Wayanad By-poll results Live Updates: Priyanka Vadra of Congress is now leading from the Wayanad seat in Kerala by over 48,000 votes. Sathyan Mokeri of CPI trailing.
- November 23, 2024 09:40
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Worli assembly constituency at end of round 1 Aditya Thackeray (Sena UBT) - 4231 Milind Deora ( Shiv Sena ) - 3736 Sandeep Deshpande ( MNS) - 2399
- November 23, 2024 09:39
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: JMM and INC are leading in five seats each in Jharkhand, as per early trends in ECI sit
- November 23, 2024 09:38
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: In Jharkhand, BJP is leading in seven seats including Dhanbad, Jama, Mahagama and Jarmudni, as per early trends on ECI site
- November 23, 2024 09:34
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: NCP (Sharad Pawar) state president Jayant Patil is leading in the Islampur assembly constituency
- November 23, 2024 09:33
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP is leading in 92 seats, followed by its alliance partner Shiv Sena (Shinde) in 31 seats, and the NCP (Ajit Pawar) in 27 seats
- November 23, 2024 09:30
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 147 seats, while the Congress-led MVA is ahead in 133 seats in Maharashtra. Independents and others are leading in 9
- November 23, 2024 09:29
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: According to EC, BJP is leading in 31 seats, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in 20 seats, Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar in 15 seats
According to EC, BJP is leading in 31 seats, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in 20 seats, Nationalist Congress Party led by Ajit Pawar in 15 seats, Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar in 8, Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in 4 seats and INC in 5 seats in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 09:26
In By-Election to Parliamentary Constituencies, Priyanka Vadra of Congress is now leading from the Wayanad seat in Kerala by 33,518 votes
- November 23, 2024 09:25
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Eknath Shinde leading with 4053 votes from Kopri constituency
- November 23, 2024 09:25
Jharkhand Election Results Live Updates: As per early trends on ECI site, RJD, JMM, JLKM, INC, BJP and CPI (M) (L) are leading in one seat each
- November 23, 2024 09:24
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis leading with 2246 votes from Nagpur South West constituency
- November 23, 2024 09:24
By-poll to Wayanad seat live updates: By-Election to Parliamentary Constituencies, Priyanka Vadra of Congress is leading from Wayanad in Kerala by 9914 votes
- November 23, 2024 09:22
Jharkhand Elections Results Live Updates: Initial trends from Jharkhand elections on ECI website indicate Indian National Congress and CPI(ML)(L) leading in one seat each
- November 23, 2024 09:18
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Dr Jyoti Gaikwad of the Congress leads by 1913 votes against nearest Shiv Sena rival from the Dharavi seat in Maharashtra
- November 23, 2024 09:15
Kolambkar widens lead in Wadala constituency in Mumbai
Kolambkar widens lead in Wadala constituency in Mumbai
At the end of round 3: L
Kolambkar BJP - 17604
Shraddha Jadhav - 3871
- November 23, 2024 09:08
Wayanad by-elections Results Live: In By-Elections to Parliamentary Constituencies, Priyanka Vadra of Congress is leading in Wayanad in Kerala by 5672 votes
- November 23, 2024 09:06
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: According to EC trends, BJP is leading in 4 seats, NCP in 4 seats, Shiv Sena in 3 seats and Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party is leading in 2 seats
- November 23, 2024 09:03
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sharad Pawar Nationalist Congress Party candidate Pruthviraj Shivaji Sathe leading from Kaij in Beed district.
- November 23, 2024 09:02
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: The BJP is leading in 94 seats, with its alliance partners Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ahead in 30 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in 28 seats.
- November 23, 2024 09:00
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: State Congress President Nana Patole is leading in the Sakoli Assembly constituency.
- November 23, 2024 08:57
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Initial trends by election commission, Shiv Sena leading in 2 seats, NCP and BJP in 1 each
- November 23, 2024 08:57
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading by over 3,000 votes in the Baramati Assembly constituency
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is leading by over 3,000 votes in the Baramati Assembly constituency, where he is contesting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate.
- November 23, 2024 08:56
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: At the end of round 1 Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP leading in Wadala constituency in Mumbai.
Kalidas Kolambkar - 6581 votes Shraddha Jadhav Shiv Sena (UBT) - 925 votes
- November 23, 2024 08:55
Congress-led MVA leading in 115 seats, with Congress ahead in 45 seats
The Congress-led MVA is leading in 115 seats, with Congress ahead in 45 seats, Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) in 33 seats, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in 38 seats.
- November 23, 2024 08:52
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP-led alliance leading in 135 seats, approaching the full majority mark of 145
The BJP is leading in 85 seats, with its alliance partners Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) ahead in 27 seats and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) in 24 seats. Overall, the BJP-led alliance is now leading in 135 seats, approaching the full majority mark of 145.
- November 23, 2024 08:47
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leading in Baramati.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar leading in Baramati.
- November 23, 2024 08:46
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: Sanjay Nirupam confident of victory
“I have come here to seek blessings of Shree Siddhivinayak. I am confident that I will emerge victorious with his blessings. Just like me, candidates of Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar’s party will also win and Mahayuti will form govt in Maharashtra again.” Said Sanjay Nirupam, Shiv Sena candidate from Dindoshi constituency to reporters.
- November 23, 2024 08:44
The BJP-led alliance is leading in the majority of seats in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.
The BJP-led alliance is leading in the majority of seats in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 08:42
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP ahead in 115 seats; MVA in 90
The BJP-led Mahayuti is now leading in 115 seats, the Congress-led MVA in 90 seats, while others are ahead in 14 seats.
- November 23, 2024 08:37
Maharashtra Election Results Updates Live: Strong security arrangements in Baramati as counting of votes gets underway
As the counting of Maharashtra Assembly elections got underway on Saturday, the Pune police have made strong security arrangements with an adequate number of personnel.Speaking to ANI, Pune Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sudarshan Rathore said that 250 jawans and 20 officials are present in Baramati to avoid any mishappening during the counting process.“As per the ECI guidelines, we have made a three-tier security arrangement here. There are inner-middle and outer cordons placed here...We are checking everyone, mobile phones are not allowed inside. Around 250 jawans and 20 officials are present here today,” he said.One of the most anticipated battles in these elections is taking place in Baramati. Where Ajit Pawar is contesting Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.
- November 23, 2024 08:35
Maharashtra Elections Results Live Updates: BJP emerging single largest party
The BJP is emerging as the single largest party, leading in 56 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), is ahead in 16 seats, while NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is leading in 15 seats.
- November 23, 2024 08:33
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP leading in 78; MVA in 64
The BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 78 seats, the Congress-led MVA in 64 seats, while others, including independent candidates, are ahead in 10 seats.
- November 23, 2024 08:32
1327 postal votes being counted in Mahim constituency
1327 postal votes being counted in Mahim constituency
- November 23, 2024 08:31
Maharashtra Elections Live Updates: “Maha Vikas Aghadi will form govt”: UBT candidate Shraddha Jadhav exudes confidence
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Wadala, Shraddha Jadhav on Saturday expressed confidence in the victory of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and saying that their victory is certain. She asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the government in the state.“Results will come out today. Our victory is certain, you will see it...Maha Vikas Aghadi will form the Government,” Jaddhav told ANI.
- November 23, 2024 08:25
Raj Thackeray's son Amit is leading in Mahim constituency
Raj Thackeray’s son Amit is leading in Mahim constituency
- November 23, 2024 08:24
BJP-led Mahayuti leads in 51 seats, and Congress-led MVA leads in 37 seats in Maharashtra.
BJP-led Mahayuti leads in 51 seats, and Congress-led MVA leads in 37 seats in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 08:19
Aditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly constituency
Aditya Thackeray leading in Worli assembly constituency
- November 23, 2024 08:19
Maharashtra Assembly Results Updates Live: MVA collects letters of support from over 160 candidates to form govt in Maharashtra
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to power.
The counting of votes for the elections to the 288-member legislative assembly held on November 20 began on Saturday.
The letters of support collected from more than 160 candidates will be presented to the governor after declaration of results, sources said.
According to the sources, it is a normal practice.
- November 23, 2024 08:17
Maharashtra Election Results Live: Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis Leading
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading in Kopri-Pachpakhadi and Nagpur respectively.
- November 23, 2024 08:15
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: BJP Leads in postal ballots
The BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 28 seats, while the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi is ahead in 16 seats based on ballot votes in Maharashtra
- November 23, 2024 08:12
Counting of postal ballots begins in Maharashtra.
Counting of postal ballots begins in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 08:09
Maharashtra assembly election results updates Live: Counting of votes begins
Counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback.
The counting of votes commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.
At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment, an official said.
The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.
Counting of votes also began at 8 am for the Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll, where 67.81 per cent voting was recorded on November 20.
- November 23, 2024 08:04
Maharashtra elections Results live: “Every possibility that INDIA alliance govt will be formed”: Congress’ Ashok Gehlot
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Election 2024, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot stated that there is a strong possibility of the INDIA alliance forming the government.“Congress and the INDIA alliance are fully prepared in Mumbai. Tomorrow, we will reach there and stay. All the arrangements for the counting of votes have been made; now, let’s see what happens tomorrow. There is every possibility that the INDIA alliance government will be formed... I will be in Mumbai tomorrow. All the arrangements have been made, and I have just spoken to them,” said Ashok Gehlot
- November 23, 2024 07:55
Maharashtra Election Counting Live: Police personnel being given instructions
Police personnel being given instructions before deployment to the counting centres in Mumbai as counting is set to begin in a few minutes in Maharashtra.
- November 23, 2024 07:51
Maharashtra Election Results Live: “Very confident; atmosphere is in favour of INDIA bloc”: Congress’ Ashok Gehlot on Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that they are very confident of winning the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections as the INDIA bloc fought the poll together, and the atmosphere is in their favour.Speaking to ANI, Gehlot refuted exit polls that have predicted a win for the BJP-led NDA in both the poll-bound states.“If the exit polls are speaking against us, they were in our favour in Haryana. When the results start coming, we will know the situation. We are fully confident that the people have given their blessings to the India block. INDIA Bloc fought the elections together and the atmosphere is in our favour,” he said.The former Rajasthan Chief Minister also slammed the BJP and said, “Our effort is to maintain harmony in democracy but the party in power always polarises. They create an environment of unrest.”
- November 23, 2024 07:51
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: VIDEO | Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024
Security beefed up outside 171 Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar counting centre in Mumbai for the counting of votes that will begin at 8 am.
- November 23, 2024 07:43
Podcast | Political dynamics of Maharashtra
In this BL podcast, Siddharth Mathew Cherian speaks to Radheshyam Jadhav, deputy editor at businessline, who has extensively covered the issues across the length and breadth of Maharashtra. He will share his insights on what’s at stake in this election.
Listen in to the podcast here
- November 23, 2024 07:42
Maharashtra Election Results Live: On eve of vote counting, Maha CM’s opponent Kedar Dighe alleges irregularities
Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe, who contested against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat in Thane, on Friday alleged irregularities in the post voting process, including storing poll materials in the observation room instead of the strong room.
Moreover, the observation room does not have CCTV coverage, he further claimed and showed some videos to reporters to buttress his allegations.
“The envelopes containing postal ballots are not sealed. The Election Commission must look into these irregularities and take action against the personnel. It should order repoll in the seat,” Dighe said.
- November 23, 2024 07:38
Preparations underway by polling officials on the eve of vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Preparations underway by polling officials on the eve of vote counting of Maharashtra Assembly Elections
- November 23, 2024 07:29
Maharashtra Elections Results Live: Surge in voter turnout in Maharashtra during final hours of polling
Maharashtra, which went to the polls on November 20 to elect a new 288-member assembly, recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 per cent—the highest since the 1995 assembly elections, which saw a turnout of 71.69 per cent.
Although the voter turnout stood at 58.22 per cent by 5 PM, efforts by candidates, particularly in rural areas, to mobilize voters and bring them to polling stations significantly boosted the numbers in the final hours.
This turnout surpasses the 61.39 per cent recorded during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and is notably higher than the 60.56 per cent seen in the 2019 assembly elections.
Rural areas of the state reported higher voter turnout compared to urban regions. For instance, Kolhapur and Gadchiroli registered impressive voting percentages of 76.25 and 73.68, respectively, while Mumbai City recorded 52.07 per cent and Mumbai Suburban 55.77 per cent.
- November 23, 2024 07:22
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Maratha vs. OBC: Maharashtra’s caste battle in polls shakes state’s core
The rift between the Maratha and OBC communities has never been so profound in a state long celebrated for its progressive ethos. But now, caste lines are deep, and battle cries are loudClick Here To Read More
- November 23, 2024 07:19
Maharashtra Election Results Live: What happened on the voting day
What happened on the voting day: BusinessLine’s Live Blog
- November 23, 2024 07:16
Maharashtra Assembly Election counting Live updates: Exit Poll Results Mahayuti poised to win Maharashtra polls, MVA likely to fall short of majority
The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state.
According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.
Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).
ABP-Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.
- November 23, 2024 07:13
Maharashtra elections counting Live updates: Citizens demand better healthcare, education & infrastructure [VIDEO]
- November 23, 2024 07:09
Maharashtra Election Results Live Updates: Situationship Politics: Maharashtra parties gear up for post-poll power games
With exit polls offering mixed signals, the major parties have directed their MLAs to stay in Mumbai, where luxury hotels are being booked to prevent potential poaching.Click here to read more
- November 23, 2024 07:00
Maharashtra elections counting Live updates: All set for results of Maharashtra poll battle; Mahayuti, MVA leaders optimistic of victory
The results of fierce electoral battle in Maharashtra will unfold soon with the leaders of ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) expressing confidence of their victories in a keenly-watched outcome that has long-term implications for various players, particularly the two parties which have seen splits.Votes will be counted from 8 am and trends are expected to emerge in the next two hours. Mahayuti, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is locked in a fierce contest with MVA that includes Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP).Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held on Wednesday, with 66.05 per cent polling recorded in the state against nearly 61 per cent in the 2019 Assembly elections.Mahayuti and MVA leaders are both interpreting the increased voting percentage as a sign of greater support for them.
