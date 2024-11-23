November 23, 2024 08:19

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has collected letters of support from more than 160 of its candidates and some independents, pledging their backing for the alliance in forming a government in the state if voted to power.

The counting of votes for the elections to the 288-member legislative assembly held on November 20 began on Saturday.

The letters of support collected from more than 160 candidates will be presented to the governor after declaration of results, sources said.

According to the sources, it is a normal practice.