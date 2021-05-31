Maharashtra lockdown extended till June 15

A sustainable brew that cheers
The Maharashtra Government on late Sunday evening brought in a few relaxations from Covid restrictions for municipal corporation areas of Thane, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, New Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali Vasai-Virar, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik and for districts with lesser Covid cases.
The decision on relaxations by the State Government is based on the positivity rate in these areas falling to 10 per cent or lesser and the occupancy of total oxygen beds is less than 40 per cent.
Also read: Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 15
In all such areas, essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7 am and 11 am will be allowed to operate between 7 am and 2 pm.
In the case of all non-essential shops (those are not inside shopping centres and malls), the decision regarding those shops will be taken by the local Disaster Management Authority (DMA). The timing will be between 7 am and 2 pm and they will be closed on weekends.
E-commerce delivery will be allowed in such areas.
All the government offices, except those involved directly for Covid duties, can function with 25 per cent attendance. Respective DMA may allow more than this percentage of attendance if the concerned department head requests for the same.
