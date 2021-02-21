Maharashtra likely to impose night curfew amid surging Covid-19 cases

The government of Maharashtra is planning to impose night curfews across the state. This comes as the state witnessed an unprecedented surge of coronavirus cases, State Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday, as per media reports.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing on daily basis in several districts of Maharashtra. Due to this, an order to enforce the coronavirus norms has been given to all district magistrates. They have also been authorized to take decisions in view of the pandemic situation," said Wadettiwar.

Wadettiwar added: "In view of rising Covid-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) to be held soon to make a decision.”

While Pune has already imposed night curfews, according to the English Jagran report.

In a statement, the Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said to the media: "From 11 pm to 6 am, no public movement will be allowed except for those involved in essential services, in view of rising Covid-19 cases. Schools and colleges in the district will remain closed till 28 February. New guidelines to be effective from Sunday.”

Last week Maharashtra imposed fresh curbs in some cities, including Amravati, Yevatmal, and Mumbai. The government also stated that the quarantine rules must be strictly adhered to.

Mumbai mayor also delivered a stern message to the people of the city, saying that if people do not follow the Covid-19 rules properly, they may have to face another lockdown.

Briefing media, Kishori Pednekar said: "If you are lax (in following anti-coronavirus measures) and numbers continue to increase, then lockdown will have to be imposed. If you want to avoid this, follow the rules strictly.”

The total number of cases in Maharashtra has reached 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state stands at 51,753, the state department revealed.