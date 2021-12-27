Maharashtra might witness a rise in Covid numbers in mid-Jan: Health Department

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
The Maharashtra Health Department has predicted that the State might witness a rise in the number of active Covid-19 patients next month. The Department also expressed concerns over the slow speed of vaccination.
A few days ago, eight lakh vaccines were administered in the State per day and the number has now dropped to five lakh per day. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed to organise a meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force in the next two days.
Dr Pradeep Vyas, Additional Chief Secretary – Health, Maharashtra, while apprising the State cabinet on the Covid-19 situation in the State, said that the number of cases might rise by next month and the Health Department needs to accelerate the vaccination programme.
He said that on December 8, Maharashtra reported 6,200 active Covid-19 cases and today, there are 10, 000 active cases. There has been a 50 per cent rise in the number of patients in the last twenty days. In the last six days, the rise has been at three times. Positivity rate in the State is 1.06 per cent.
The State cabinet meeting discussed the Covid-19 situation and expressed concern over the rising number of patients. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that all precaution must be taken and there is a need for strict measures. He added that the meeting of the State Covid-19 Task Force will be conducted in the next two days.
According to reports, 35 people — including a State Minister, a Member of Legislative Assembly and administrative staff — have been infected with Covid-19. The Maharashtra State Assembly session has been going on in Mumbai for the last four days.
