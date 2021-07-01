Maharashtra not to implement new farm laws, hints Uddhav Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday hinted that Maharashtra will not implement the Central Government’s new farm laws in the current form and will take steps to safeguard rights of farmers. The State government is likely to amend the existing farm law in the State and introduce new sections to “protect” farmers and APMCs from the provisions made in the Central Government’s laws.

Speaking to farmers on Thursday on the occasion of Maharashtra Agriculture Day, Thackeray said, “You (farmers) don’t worry. Let the Centre bring whatever laws it wants to. My government will not allow a single thing in this State that will hurt interests of farmers”. Recently State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat had stated that the State’s draft law will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature.

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress government in the State are unanimous in the decision to not implement the Central Government’s farm laws. According to sources, the proposed amendments in the State farm law will protect APMCs, address grievances of farmers and will have a provision mandating license for traders.

Recently senior Ministers in the State cabinet held a meeting with NCP President Sharad Pawar to discuss Maharashtra’s farm laws and amendments. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been agitating at the Delhi border points since November 2020, demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three farm laws and a legal guarantee regarding the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

State’s farmers divided

Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana (SSS) and Left Parties in the State have strongly opposed the Central Government’s laws. SSS President Raju Shetti met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar demanding that the Maharashtra government bring in a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws during the monsoon session.

However, Shetkari Sanghatana, founded by late Sharad Joshi, has supported the Central Government’s farm laws saying that the State government must not oppose the law as it gives freedom to farmers in the market.

The State BJP unit has alleged that Uddhav Thackeray-led government is depriving farmers of the benefits of the Central Government’s laws.