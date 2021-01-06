Maharashtra on 'maximum alert' for avian flu

Maharashtra has found two parrots and a few cranes dead in a swamp near Vijay Garden colony, Ghodbandar, Thane. Bird deaths could be due to multiple reasons; therefore, the pathology samples have been sent to the animal disease investigation lab at Pune, said Anoop Kumar, Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department.

Kumar told BusinessLine that the migratory birds are to be watched out for and if the parrots have come in contact with migratory birds, then the matter should be investigated.

Given the rising cases of an avian flu outbreak among the country’s bird population, the Maharashtra Government is on maximum alert. Many migratory bird sites, including one near Ujani dam in Solapur district, is being monitored.

Kumar added that if Madhya Pradesh undertakes any birds’ culling due to the outbreak of avian flu, Maharashtra's district bordering MP will also stop importing poultry products. On Thursday a review of the situation would be undertaken by Sunil Kedar, State Animal Husbandry Minister.