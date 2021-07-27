Maharashtra rains: 9.60 lakh consumers face electricity disruption

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Last week’s torrential rains and flooding had severely affected Konkan and Western Maharashtra region, leading to 9.60 lakh consumers facing electricity disruption in 1,927 villages and cities in the State. The power utility companies, on a war footing, have managed to restore the supply to 6 lakh consumers, a media statement issued by the State Energy Department said.
The rains have severely affected the vast network and infrastructure of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (Mahadiscom) and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (Mahatransco). Both the companies are owned by the State government. To review the situation, the Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Nitin Raut, is on a tour of the Mahad, Nagothane, and Pen area in the Konkan region.
14,737 transformers in the affected areas were shut due to rains, out of which 9,262 transformers have been restarted. Out of 474 power lines, the electricity supply has been restored to 268. The rains had also affected 67 power substations and switching stations, of which 44 have been brought back online. One of the two high-pressure substations is also operational now, the statement said.
In Mahad taluka of Raigad district, two power towers of Mahatransco had collapsed, leading to almost total blackout in the taluk. However, alternative arrangement of power supply was provided to medical and water supply facilities, the statement added.
