Maharashtra records 67,013 new Covid-19 infections

In spite of lockdown and other stringent measures for controlling the crowds, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 67,013 new infections in the state. The total number of active cases are 6.99 lakh in the state with Pune district have the highest number of cases.

Yesterday the number of fresh infections were 67,468 in the state.

A media statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department said that 62,298 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of discharged patients since the onset of the pandemic to 33.30 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 81.34 per cent. The state has also recorded 568 Covid deaths with a case fatality rate of 1.53 per cent. Currently, 39.71 lakh people are in home quarantine and 29,014 people are in institutional quarantine facilities.