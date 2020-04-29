Maharashtra reduces power tariff

Making contact-tracing rewarding
In view of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to reduce power tariff by an average of 7 per cent for consumers in the State. For the industrial and commercial consumers, the reduction in tariff would be 10-15 per cent, while for residential consumers, it would be 5 per cent, said State Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Wednesday.
Addressing the media by an online platform, Raut said that for the next three months, industrial and commercial consumers will not have to pay fixed charges. There will be no increase in tariff for agriculture consumers, and those using power derived from solar roof sources will not have to pay any additional charges, he added.
The power tariffs of Adani Electricity, Tata Power, BEST Undertaking and MSEDCL has already been reduced after interacting with the management of the companies. Solar energy grid support charge has been reduced to zero, which will make it possible to promote the solar energy sector. The State government is also trying to increase the subsidy cap for Marathwada and Vidarbha for the growth of industries in the State and for the rest of Maharashtra, Raut said.
The decision to reduce power tariff by coordinating with the power companies and the State Electricity Regulatory Commission will go a long way in boosting the industry and business in the state, the Energy Minister added.
Companies falling under essential services will be billed according to their usage. Meter readings for the households will not be conducted. The electricity bill will be generated from the average bill of the previous month. The March bill will have to be paid by May 15 and the April bill by May 31, he said.
The companies should also take precautions to maintain power supply in their areas. They will have to prepare a contingency, keeping in mind the month of Ramzan, higher power requirement in summer and forth-coming monsoon. It has also been decided to honour the best-performing employees who have made a significant contribution to the uninterrupted power supply during this period, Raut said.
The Minister reiterated that the process of meter-reading, distribution of electricity bills, operation of electricity bill payment centres and campaigns to detect power theft have been stopped to avoid direct contact with the customers.
