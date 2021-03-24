Maharashtra reports 31,855 new Covid-19 cases

The Maharashtra Health Department on Wednesday reported 31,855 new Covid-19 cases in the state, which is the highest single day rise since the beginning of the pandemic. On Sundaym the state had reported 30,535 cases but on Monday and Tuesday sub 30,000 cases were reported.

As of today, there are 2,47,299 active cases in the state, with the Pune district having 49,036 cases, which is highest among all the districts. On the second rung is Nagpur with 34,016 cases and Mumbai on the third position at 29,395 cases.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the State Health Department on Wednesday said that 15,098 patients were discharged taking the total number of patients discharged after full recovery to 22.62 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 88.21 per cent. There were also 95 Covid deaths with a case fatality rate of 2.09 per cent in the state. Currently, 12.68 lakh people are in home quarantine and 13,499 people are in institutional quarantine.