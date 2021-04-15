Maharashtra reports 61,695 new Covid-19 cases, 349 deaths

Maharashtra recorded 61,695 new Covid-19 cases, while 53,335 patients were discharged on Thursday. The State reported 349 deaths and the case fatality rate is 1.63 per cent.

Total 29,59,056 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today, and the recovery rate in the State is 81.3 per cent. Currently, 35,87,478 people are in home quarantine, and 27,273 people are in institutional quarantine. As on today, there are 6,20,060 active cases in the State, with Pune district leading the chart with 1,12,923 active patients.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope held a meeting with government officials across the State and asked to increase the number of beds in hospitals. He said that the government machinery must ensure that all patients in respective districts get beds and no one is left untreated.

Minister said district collectors and municipal commissioners should enhance contact tracing and make available the human resource to the health machinery.