Maharashtra reports 62,097 new Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra reported 62,097 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday and 519 deaths. The case fatality rate in the State is 1.55 per cent.

According to the State government’s data 54,224 patients were discharged on Tuesday, while totally 32,13,464 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. Recovery rate in the State is 81.14 per cent.

Out of 2,43,41,736 laboratory samples 39,01,359 have been tested positive (16.27%) for Covid-19 until today. Currently 38,76,998 people are in home quarantine and 27,690 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai city reported 7,192 cases with 34 deaths while Pune reported 5,218 with 21 deaths. Nagpur reported 5,353 cases and 18 deaths.