Maharashtra SBTC to use the blood donation feature on Facebook to help the needy patients

“We are committed to bringing people and communities together through our platform. The global pandemic has been a strong reminder that it is more important than ever to sign up to be a blood donor on Facebook, stay up-to-date about local blood needs and learn about safe ways to donate blood,” Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said.

In India, more than 45 million people have registered themselves as blood donors on Facebook and are encouraged to donate blood through their blood donation feature.

Under this initiative, about 71 government blood banks across the State will be trained to use the blood donation feature on Facebook. Post this, whenever a blood bank needs blood they could create a simple request from their Facebook page and connect with registered donors in their city.

"Now the lockdown in the State has been relaxed in some manner. Blood donation feature on Facebook will be used along with the blood donation camps, being organised by social organisations to meet blood requirements and to help the needy patients of other ailment as well as corona patients," said Pradip Vyas, Principal Secretary of Health Department.

The Health Department of Maharashtra will now use the blood donation feature on Facebook to overcome the shortage of blood during the Covid-19 period. The step to use social media has been taken by the State Blood Transfusion Council (SBTC).

