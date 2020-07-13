Maharashtra sets up panel to study Covid tests, kits

The Maharashtra Government has decided to constitute a four-member committee through the State Health Department to study various rapid antibody tests and kits recommended for Covid diagnosis by Indian Council for Medical Research, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said in a press statement.

The committee will be led by eminent medical specialists such as Ranjit Mankeshwar, Dean, Grant Medical College and Amita Joshi, member-secretary, Health Director Committee. It will study the kits produced by various companies and submit a report to the government within 10 days, the statement said.

The four-member committee will focus on the test systems and kits recommended by the ICMR for rapid antibody tests. It will recommend the use of all or selected test systems and kits in the State. It will also determine whether the tests should be performed on frontline Covid warriors such as the police, healthcare workers, sanitation workers and the general population or selected number of people. An Expression of Interest (EOI) is to be drafted and submitted to the State Department of Health by the committee for the recommended tests and kits, the press statement said.