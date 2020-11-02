Maharashtra signs MoUs worth ₹34,850 crore with 15 companies

The Maharashtra Government on Monday signed MoUs worth ₹34,850 crore with 15 companies under the Magnetic Maharashtra initiative. Among the companies, Net Magic IT Services Pvt Ltd is planning another Data Centre with ₹10,555 crore investment.

Adani Enterprises is also planning a Data Centre with ₹5000 crore investment. The UK based Colt company through Data Center Holdings India LLP would also be setting a Data Centre with ₹4,400 crore investment.

Further details are awaited.