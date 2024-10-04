In a significant move to boost the state’s digital infrastructure, the Maharashtra government has approved the establishment of Green Integrated Data Centre Parks, with an expected investment of ₹1.60 lakh crore. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday.

Maharashtra will become the first State in India to introduce a special policy for Green Integrated Data Centre Parks, a sector that is attracting multinational corporations and global leaders. The project is expected to solidify the State’s position as a key player in the data centre industry, with an estimated investment of $20 billion (₹1.60 lakh crore).

The initiative will not only strengthen Maharashtra’s data infrastructure, but also generate long-term revenue through direct and indirect taxes, following the completion of the promotion period. Furthermore, the project is set to create approximately 500 high-skilled jobs directly and 3,000 indirect jobs, especially in high-tech sectors.

Addressing energy concerns in a digital era

“With the rapid rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the demand for data storage and processing has surged, leading to increased energy consumption by data centres. This has raised concerns over global warming. In light of India’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070, green technology has become crucial for the future. Maharashtra’s Green Integrated Data Centre Park will address these concerns by promoting eco-friendly practices in the sector,” the government announced.

The special policy aims to create a conducive ecosystem for the data centre industry by encouraging global companies to establish a presence in India.

Incentives and eligibility

To provide additional support to the Green Integrated Data Centre Park initiative, the government has made amendments to the Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) Policy, 2023. The policy allows special incentives, alongside regular benefits, for setting up three Green Integrated Data Centre Parks, subject to the conditions outlined in the cabinet proposal.

The parks will have a minimum capacity of 500 MW each, with a capital investment of at least ₹30,000 crore over a 10-year period. The incentive period for these projects will extend up to 20 years.

Incentives will be provided only after a minimum investment of ₹10,000 crore has been made in each park. Once the first three Green Integrated Data Centre Parks are established in Maharashtra, the scheme will automatically conclude.

This initiative marks a significant step toward creating a sustainable, technology-driven future for the State, while aligning with India’s long-term environmental goals, the government statement added

