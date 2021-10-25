Maharashtra to hold week-long vaccination campaign for college students from today

Scripting a survival
The Maharashtra Government will begin a week-long vaccination drive for college students in the State from Monday.. The immunisation campaign, 'Mission Yuva Swasthya,' will be implemented for the vaccination of college youth against Covid-19 in the State. The special vaccination drive for college students between the ages of 18-25 will be held from October 25 to November 2.
Teachers and other staff members will also be inoculated as part of the drive.
The campaign will be conducted in coordination with the Department of Higher and Technical Education and the Department of Medical Education, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said last week, announcing the campaign.
Tope had said that vaccination is the need of the hour, especially among the youth as they have to travel the most. He had further added that universities and colleges performing well in this inoculation drive will be recognised by the government, as per media reports.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India inoculated over 12 lakh people on October 24
Colleges in Maharashtra reopened on October 20 as the overall Covid-19 situation in the State improved. However, the State government directed all colleges and universities to still offer online classes for those students who are unable to attend physical classes.
The State has nearly four million college students. The Maharashtra Government had earlier planned to register the details of all such students and their vaccination status to plan a vaccination drive in colleges accordingly, a Hindustan Times report said.
As of 7:30 pm on October 24, the State reported 1,410 new cases and 1,520 additional recoveries. It reported 18 new fatalities. Active cases in the State stood at 23,894.
The State has reported 66,02,961 total cases till date while total recoveries were 64,35,439. Total deaths till date stood at 1,40,016.
As of October 25, 7am, 9,52,79,770 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the State including 6,55,87,016 first doses and 2,96,92,754 second doses, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India.
