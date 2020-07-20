Maharashtra to launch app to book ambulance: Report

The Maharashtra government is planning to launch app-based ambulance booking services similar to taxi services such as Uber and Ola, according to reports.

The State government will likely fit ambulances, mobile medical units and other health department vehicles that provide medical services, with updated location tracking solutions such as Global Positioning System (GPS) and General Packet Radio Service (GPRS), The Print reported.

The app will be available for free, and will be made available on Android and iOS platforms, the report claimed.

The app will be linked to the existing ‘102’ toll-free number for ambulances and to the emergency medical services helpline number ‘108’.

Maharashtra is one of the worst-affected States in terms of Covid-19 infections. Recently, Tata Sons donated 20 ambulances to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The State reported 9,518 new infection cases on Sunday, its highest daily spike in the number of cases. The State now has over 3.1 lakh Covid-19 cases.