In a strategic move to tackle unemployment, the Maharashtra government is set to provide skilled drivers for Baden-Württemberg in Germany. This initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two states earlier this year, which aims to supply skilled manpower from various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, and craftsmanship.

The responsibility of recruiting and training vehicle drivers has been assigned to the Transport Commissioner’s office, with necessary approvals already in place. District and state-level committees have been formed to ensure thorough training for operating buses, trains, trucks, and both light and heavy vehicles. Since proficiency in the German language is required for drivers, the government has also arranged for language training and will cover all associated costs.

Drivers can expect a monthly salary of around ₹2.5 lakh, translating to an annual income of approximately ₹30 lakh. The Maharashtra government has also established an office in Germany to support this initiative.

In addition to vehicle drivers, the MoU facilitates the deployment of skilled workers in other sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and craftsmanship. The Maharashtra government estimates that this project will eventually create employment opportunities for over four lakh skilled youths from Maharashtra.

Investments

Baden-Württemberg, located in Southwest Germany, is a key economic hub in Europe, sharing borders with France and Switzerland. The region hosts around 50 Indian companies, including prominent investors like TCS, Infosys, Tata Technologies, Wipro, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Top import items from Baden-Württemberg include automotive components, machinery for various industries, machine tools, and chemical products.

The investment partnership between Baden-Württemberg and India is robust, with nearly 350 companies from the German state operating in India. Notable investors include Daimler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, SAP AG, Heidelberg Cement, Porsche, Wuerth, Voith, and Lapp Cables. This collaboration underscores the strong economic ties between the regions and highlights the potential for further growth and employment opportunities, according to the Maharashta government.

