Maharashtra to set up Covid-19 containment zones: Chief Secretary

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sitaram Kunte in a Covid review meeting on Friday asked the local administration to enforce rules for containment zones in district with higher number of Covid-19 cases. Efforts are also being made to increase the stock of vaccines in such districts.
However, he also directed the administration to ensure that excess do not happen while cracking down on those who do not follow Covid rules.
On Thursday 14,317 new cases in the state were reported, which is the highest in 2021. Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an online address to the people said that the danger of Covid pandemic is increasing and there is a possibility of imposing a lockdown in some areas of the state.
In a media statement issued by the State Health Department said that Kunte has directed the district administration to fast track setting up containment zones. The municipal authorities along police are to ensure that the Covid-19 rules are followed by all the citizens. Daily follow up of asymptomatic patients, who are in home quarantine should be carried by the authorities.
The vaccination programmes should also be carried at the primary health centres in the rural areas and the CEOs of the districts should make regular visits to such centres and send a detail reports of the programmes, Kunte said in the statement.
Additional Municipal Commissioner for Mumbai city, Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that the number of cases are rising in Mumbai however it must also be noted that out of the total cases number of cases 82 per cent are asymptomatic. Out of total asymptomatic cases 90 per cent are staying in residential buildings therefore the cases can be contained. The situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need for a lockdown in the city.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...