Maharashtra to set up Covid-19 containment zones: Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sitaram Kunte in a Covid review meeting on Friday asked the local administration to enforce rules for containment zones in district with higher number of Covid-19 cases. Efforts are also being made to increase the stock of vaccines in such districts.

However, he also directed the administration to ensure that excess do not happen while cracking down on those who do not follow Covid rules.

On Thursday 14,317 new cases in the state were reported, which is the highest in 2021. Yesterday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in an online address to the people said that the danger of Covid pandemic is increasing and there is a possibility of imposing a lockdown in some areas of the state.

In a media statement issued by the State Health Department said that Kunte has directed the district administration to fast track setting up containment zones. The municipal authorities along police are to ensure that the Covid-19 rules are followed by all the citizens. Daily follow up of asymptomatic patients, who are in home quarantine should be carried by the authorities.

The vaccination programmes should also be carried at the primary health centres in the rural areas and the CEOs of the districts should make regular visits to such centres and send a detail reports of the programmes, Kunte said in the statement.

Mumbai situation

Additional Municipal Commissioner for Mumbai city, Suresh Kakani told BusinessLine that the number of cases are rising in Mumbai however it must also be noted that out of the total cases number of cases 82 per cent are asymptomatic. Out of total asymptomatic cases 90 per cent are staying in residential buildings therefore the cases can be contained. The situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need for a lockdown in the city.