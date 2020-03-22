Maharashtra to shut transport services till March 31

The Maharashtra Government on Sunday afternoon announced complete suspensions of trains and bus services in the State. Only in city areas, buses will operate for carrying emergency goods and personnel. In all residential areas, Section 144 has been imposed from Sunday midnight said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The Chief Minister said that the lock-down situation would be reviewed after March 31 and if required it will continue.

In his televised address, Thackeray said that the pandemic is at a crucial stage, it will multiply if care is not taken. “I am aware that this emergency has been imposed on all of you and it is creating inconveniences. Whether it is created by Nature or any other reason, there could be several opinions. But we do not get into those details now. Today, people of Maharashtra, you have displayed unparallel courage and fighting spirit for which I am thankful to all of you. Such a spirit must continue,” he said.

He pointed that today (Sunday) after 9 pm when Janata curfew gets lifted people will think everything is ok. “I am asking you to take precautions and not to venture out even after 9 pm. Today Maharashtra is at a crucial juncture. In the last two days the number of infections in Maharashtra risen, which needs to be curtailed as soon as possible,” Thackeray said.

“Please be rest assured about those who have travelled overseas and are in State government quarantined facilities are well-taken care of. Those who are home quarantined need to be extra careful and they should not meet anybody. Such persons should be extra careful. The pandemic is at such a level where it could multiply, because of home quarantined persons. Therefore, such persons need to be isolated at their homes fully,” he said.

He said that only shops selling grocery, vegetables, milk and medicines would be operational. Banks, Stock Exchanges and other financial institutions will also be allowed to operate. Rest all other office workers will work from home. “Even the State government staff has also been cut to 5 per cent strength across the State. Therefore, do not put any unnecessary strain on this manpower,” he said.

He also appealed to the people who are running the businesses and industrial units to keep paying at least the minimum wages to the workers. He also asked all the residents of Maharashtra not to overstock food and medicines as there are enough supplies in the State.