Maharashtra to speed up Covid-19 precaution doses drive

Speaking in the State cabinet meeting, Shinde said he had discussions with Prime Minister Modi regarding the union government’s announcement to provide free precaution dose.

The Centre on Wednesday decided to provide free precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for citizens above the age of 18 years effective July 15 at government centres for 75 days. This decision is to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence and was approved in the Union Cabinet meeting.

Shinde directed the Health Department officials to involve elected representatives, NGOs, and health organizations in the drive and create awareness among the masses.