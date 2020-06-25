Maharashtra to use antigen test for Covid-19 among front-line workers

Addressing people via Facebook Live, Tope said the antigen test will help in the early detection of Covid-19 infection. The tests will cost ₹450 each and it would be used for front-line personnel. But its use is not restricted and anyone can undergo the test. One lakh such kits have been imported, he said.

The antigen test results are available in an hour while the traditional test based on PCR technology takes up to 24 hours, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The Maharashtra government has decided to revise its Covid-19 testing strategy for its front-line workers such as police and medical personnel by using an ICMR-approved antigen test developed by SD BIOSENSOR of South Korea.

