Maharashtra warns of strict action against those flouting Covid norms

After Maharashtra reported 67,123 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, its highest single-day increase so far, Home Minister Walse Patil warned of strict action against those flouting norms.

"In order to curb the rising number of Covid-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders," Patil said on Twitter.

Notwithstanding the State government’s appeal not to step out of homes without reason, people have been crowding markets and public places across the State. So far, the State government has asked the police force not to take stringent actions against those defying the norms. The police force across the State have been persuading people not to come out of their homes without reasons.

The strict new measures that exclude essential services, came into force on Wednesday night and will remain in force until 7 am on May 1.

Preparing for third wave

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray said that there could be a third wave of infections if the vaccination drive is not ramped up. "We have come to the genuine belief that under-reporting is not going to help...Now we are preparing for the third wave. We have five lakh beds, 70 per cent of them oxygenated," he said at an event.

Meanwhile, the State is looking at a fund requirement of ₹12,000 crore to fight Covid this year compared to ₹6,000 crore last year. Top officials said that around ₹2,100 crore would be provided from State Disaster Relief Fund, ₹236 crore from CM’s relief fund and ₹3,300 crore from the district planning and development fund. The corporate sector have also been asked to chip in from their CSR fund.

Maharashtra is facing a severe crunch in healthcare infrastructure, including ICU beds, oxygen supply and availability of key drugs such as Remdesivir. Until Thursday, Maharashtra had a stock of over 40,000 vials in the market and hospitals. State Food and Drug Administration officials said the daily demand for the anti-viral is over 50,000 vials.