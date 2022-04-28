Maharashtra yet to receive GST dues of ₹26,000 crore from Centre: Uddhav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Centre is handing out ‘step-motherly’ treatment to the Maharashtra government.

Despite Maharashtra contributing 38.3 per cent of direct taxes and 15 per cent of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in return, it is getting just 5.5 per cent of the total taxes it sends to the Centre . The highest GST ( 15 per cent) is collected from Maharashtra and the State tops the list when it comes to taxes paid ( GST+ direct taxes) to the Centre.

Maharashtra has to get ₹26,500 crore as its GST dues from the Centre, said Thackeray. CM’s reaction came after PM Narendra Modi observed that some States did not reduce VAT on petrol and diesel despite the excise duty cut by the Centre in November last year.

In an official press statement, CM Thackeray said that Prime Minister has raised the issue of tax on petrol and diesel and alleged that because of the State government the prices of fuel have gone up. “ People need to understand the facts,” said Thackeray

‘No help received natural disasters’

The Chief Minister alleged that despite repeated requests, the Union government has not helped Maharashtra to tackle natural disasters. The Centre has extended more help to Gujarat than Maharashtra. “ When we talk of Union form of government, all States must get equal treatment from the Union,” said Thackeray.

The statement added that after every litre of diesel sold in Mumbai ₹24.38 paisa goes to the union government and ₹22.37 paisa comes to the State. In the case of petrol ₹31.58 paisa goes to the union government as tax and ₹32.55 paisa is the State tax. “ The fact is that petrol and diesel are not expensive because of the State,” said Uddhav Thackeray.