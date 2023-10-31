Shortage of sugarcane, drought-like situation, the divergence of sugarcane for fodder and agitations by farmers for pending FRP will have a huge impact on Maharashtra’s 2023-24 sugar season which starts on Wednesday, November 1.

This year, 14.07 lakh hectares of total sugarcane area will be available for crushing and production of 88.58 lakh tonnes of sugar is estimated. The area under sugar cultivation has decreased by 6 per cent compared to last year. Last year, 211 sugar mills produced 105 lakh metric tonnes of sugar. Deficit rainfall in many parts of the State has resulted in drought-like situation and demand for fodder is on the rise.

Sugar mills had requested the State government for an early start of the sugarcane crushing season fearing that divergence of sugarcane crop as fodder would further add to the problems of sugar mills. Even as the government predicts that the sugar season will continue for three months from November to January, sugar mills are not sure if they will get enough cane to crush. Many farmers in South Maharashtra are already diverting sugarcane to jaggery-making units hoping for better returns.

Pending FRP

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana led by former MP Raju Shetti has started an agitation demanding pending FRP for the last year and better prices for the sugarcane that will be crushed this season. About 39 mills in the State have not paid FRP worth ₹1,483 crore to farmers for the sugarcane crushed last season. The Sugar Commissioner office has already slapped notices to these sugar mills.

CPCB notice

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has ordered the closure of 45 cooperative mills in the State for violation of the Environmental Protection Act. The sugar industry has expressed concern over these notices ahead of the beginning of the sugar season. The Sugar Federation in the State is gearing up to challenge these notices.

Meanwhile, the State government has decided to collect ₹10 per tonne from the sugar mills and give this amount to the Sugarcane Workers’ Welfare Corporation for the benefit of various schemes for the sugarcane workers, their families, and for the education of their children.