Maharashtra’s industrial node attracts investment of over ₹6,500 crore

The Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area (SBIA) in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra is set to change the economic landscape of the drought-prone region. SBIA, one of the industrial nodes on Delhi - Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has attracted investment of over ₹6,500 crore and is likely to create 7.5 lakh employment opportunities.

DMIC

DMIC is one of the most ambitious infrastructure programme aiming to develop new industrial cities as Smart Cities and converging next-generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

The two nodes in Maharashtra on DMIC include Shendra Bidkin Industrial Area and Dighi Port Industrial Area. The Shendra industrial area is already operational. The Bidkin and Dighi Port Industrial areas are still under construction.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s information given to the Lok Sabha this week, the Maharashtra Government has transferred the entire 8.39 sq km of land to the Special Purpose Vehicle named Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited in Shendra. The matching equity of ₹602.80 crore has been released by the Centre through National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT).

Major trunk infrastructure works are completed with 93 plots allotted including allotment of 100 acres to major investors like a South Korean company Hyosung. An investment of over ₹6,500 crore has been attracted in this area, the Ministry informed the Lok Sabha.

Large-scale industrial cluster for high growth industries with wide-ranging infrastructure services, convenient access and provisions to handle environmental waste with minimum impacts is coming up in these two areas.

In Bidkin Industrial Area out of a total 32 sq. km, the Maharashtra government has transferred 28.8 sq. km and matching equity of ₹2,397.20 crore has been released by the Centre. Trunk infrastructure works here are nearing completion.

As per development plan, direct-indirect employment generation potential for SBIA is approximately 7.5 lakh.

Dighi Industrial Area

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Government has confirmed the availability of 5,935 acres of land for Dighi Industrial Area ( Raigad district). Of this 3,622 acres is in possession of the State government. Detailed master planning and preliminary engineering for the land parcels have been initiated. As per the development plan, employment generation potential for Dighi Industrial Area is approximately 3.2 lakh.