The start of Maharashtra’s sugarcane crushing season is expected to be delayed further due to the upcoming Assembly elections, with voting set for November 20. Although the government had earlier announced the season would begin after November 15, the elections, combined with a reduced sugarcane supply, may push the start even further.

Political leaders in Marathwada have urged sugarcane cutters to delay migrating for work until the voting is complete. Meanwhile, the Sugar Commissioner’s office has issued a stern warning to sugar mills, prohibiting any operations before November 15 and extending the delay due to election-related concerns.

Ethanol diversion

Any mill that begins crushing before this date will face legal consequences, with the chairman and directors held responsible. Both private and co-operative mills are required to seek permission before starting operations.

For the 2024-25 season, Maharashtra is expected to produce 904 lakh tonnes (lt) of sugarcane for crushing, down from 1,076 lt last year. Additionally, around 12 lt of cane will likely be diverted for ethanol production, resulting in a projected sugar output of 90 to 102 lt — a decrease from last season’s 110 lt.