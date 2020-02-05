News

Maharashtra's Vadhawan Port to be developed at a cost of Rs 51,000 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 05, 2020 Published on February 05, 2020

The port will be the 13 major port, says the Shipping Minister

Vadhawan Port in Maharashtra will be developed at a cost of Rs 51,000 crore, the Union Cabinet has decided on Wednesday. This was stated by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. This is part of the plan to spend Rs 1 lakh crore over the next five years on infrastructure.

“The port will be the 13 major port. It has a natural draft (depth) of 20 metres enabling it to handle big ships,” Shipping Minister Mansukhlal Mandaviya said, adding that developing this port can lower the logistics costs for international cargo of country.

“This is an in-principle approval. (There is also a proposal that) India (Centre) will have 51 per cent and remaining stake can be held by Maharashtra (State) and other private companies,” he added.

