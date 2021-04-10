Maharastra reports 55,411 new Covid-19 cases

The fresh cases of Covid continue to rise in Maharashtra with the State Government reporting 55,411 new infections on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the state has risen to 5,36,682.

Pune district with 1,02,115 active cases is highest among all the districts. Mumbai is on the second position with 89,707 cases.

A press statement issued by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of State Health Department said that 53,005 patients have been discharged today taking the total number of patients discharged after full recovery to 27.48 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 82.18 per cent.

On Saturday, 309 Covid related deaths reported in the state with a case fatality rate of 1.72 per cent. Currently, 30.41 lakh people are in home quarantine and 25,297 people are in institutional quarantine, the statement said.