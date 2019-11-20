MahaRERA to developers: Prior to registration, file papers with SROs

The four-day debate: Fantasy or feasible?
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued a circular that developers have to register with its approved Self-Regulatory Organisations (SRO) before applying for MahaRERA registration for residential projects. The decision will be enforced from December 1, 2019.
Being the SRO, CREDAI-Maharashtra has urged builders to register with it. The process has been made online and easy for the developers.
As per the MahaRERA decision, while registering a new project or updating an existing one, it is mandatory for the builder to register with recognised SRO bodies such as CREDAI-Maharashtra or other bodies mentioned on the MahaRERA website.
Suhas Merchant, President, CREDAI-Pune Metro said in a press statement, “CREDAI-Pune Metro is providing a special easy option called ‘RERA Project Membership’ to those developers who are working in Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and surrounding area and are not registered with the confederation”.
He added, “In this category, the developers who are not permanent members will get an option to get registered for only a particular project, they would be undertaking. These developers will also be provided by CREDAI-Pune Metro with information and guidance on the RERA Laws, filling up registration form and help with communication between MahaRERA Authority and developer”.
