Mahatma Gandhi’s hand-written letter from 1932 to be auctioned online

A letter written by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 about the funds to be raised for the newly-founded Harijan Sewak Sangh is being auctioned off, officials said on Thursday.
The auction is being organised by Boston-based RR Auction, which has posted the artefact for bidding online on their website.
The letter is expected to fetch $15,000, the auction house said in a statement. The one-page letter dated October 9, 1932, is handwritten and is signed "M. K. Gandhi.”
“ALS signed “M. K. Gandhi,” one page, 4 x 6.5, October 9, 1932,” reads the letter’s description on RR Auction’s website.
"Dear friends, I thank you for your letter of sympathy. The funds can be sent to the anti-untouchability assn formed under the chairmanship by Sjt. G. D. Birla for the furtherance of its subjects," reads the letter.
According to the website’s description, the letter is “beautifully mounted, double-matted, and framed to an overall size of 16.25 x 19.25. In fine condition, with intersecting folds and a tiny hole to the upper left blank area.”
Gandhi had founded the Harijan Sevak Sangh ('Servants of Untouchables Society') in 1932 as part of his efforts to eradicate the concept of 'untouchability' from India's caste system.
According to the background provided by the website, he had put his close friend industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, in charge of the organisation.
“The group's noble efforts have helped the depressed classes to access public places such as temples, schools, roads, and water resources that were previously available only to those of privilege. A superb letter pertaining to one of the overlooked aspects of Gandhi's activism,” reads the website.
The closing day of the auction is May 13. Bidders can place an initial bid by 6 pm ET on May 13. Only those bidders who have placed an initial bid by 6 pm, can bid during the extended period up to 7 pm ET on May 13, to get their hands on the letter.
