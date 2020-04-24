News

Mahatma Gandhi’s hand-written letter from 1932 to be auctioned online

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on April 24, 2020 Published on April 24, 2020

File picture of Mahatma Gandhi leaving Monorville on Viceregal Lodge rickshaw for an interview with H.E. the Viceroy on June 29, 1940.

A letter written by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932 about the funds to be raised for the newly-founded Harijan Sewak Sangh is being auctioned off, officials said on Thursday.

The auction is being organised by Boston-based RR Auction, which has posted the artefact for bidding online on their website.

The letter is expected to fetch $15,000, the auction house said in a statement. The one-page letter dated October 9, 1932, is handwritten and is signed "M. K. Gandhi.”

“ALS signed “M. K. Gandhi,” one page, 4 x 6.5, October 9, 1932,” reads the letter’s description on RR Auction’s website.

"Dear friends, I thank you for your letter of sympathy. The funds can be sent to the anti-untouchability assn formed under the chairmanship by Sjt. G. D. Birla for the furtherance of its subjects," reads the letter.

According to the website’s description, the letter is “beautifully mounted, double-matted, and framed to an overall size of 16.25 x 19.25. In fine condition, with intersecting folds and a tiny hole to the upper left blank area.”

Gandhi had founded the Harijan Sevak Sangh ('Servants of Untouchables Society') in 1932 as part of his efforts to eradicate the concept of 'untouchability' from India's caste system.

According to the background provided by the website, he had put his close friend industrialist Ghanshyam Das Birla, in charge of the organisation.

“The group's noble efforts have helped the depressed classes to access public places such as temples, schools, roads, and water resources that were previously available only to those of privilege. A superb letter pertaining to one of the overlooked aspects of Gandhi's activism,” reads the website.

The closing day of the auction is May 13. Bidders can place an initial bid by 6 pm ET on May 13. Only those bidders who have placed an initial bid by 6 pm, can bid during the extended period up to 7 pm ET on May 13, to get their hands on the letter.

Published on April 24, 2020
human interest
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19 crisis demonstrates need for strong safety net for disadvantaged groups