The Association of Investment Bankers of India has appointed Mahavir Lunawat, Managing Director of Pantomath Capital Advisors, as its Chairman for two years, starting this month.

The Chairperson of AIBI represents Investment Bankers on the Primary Market Advisory Committee of SEBI and has been active in representing the members’ views, comments, and suggestions on various regulatory reforms pertaining to the capital markets.

Arjun Mehra, MD of JM Financial, and Prem D’Cunha, SVP and Head of ECM Execution at ICICI Securities, serve as its Vice Chairmen. The appointments were made at the AIBI’s Board Meeting held on September 5.

An industry veteran with over 20 years of experience, Lunawat has led some of the key M&As and corporate restructuring projects and has managed over 100 IPOs.

Lunawat said that in this rapidly evolving industry, it is imperative that the industry continue to advocate the orderly growth of the capital market, keep the interests of investment bankers aligned, and promote best practices via strategic measures.

Prithvi Haldea, founder-chairman of Prime Database, who has been an Honorary Advisor to AIBI for over a decade, said AIBI ensures that its members are abreast of the latest regulations and guidelines issued by various statutory authorities, as well as other matters of interest. The association also plays a pivotal role in recommending dynamic changes to the regulatory bodies.