MAHE establishes skin bank

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), in association with Rotary Club Manipal Town, has established a skin bank at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.

Inaugurating the skin bank, Ranjan R Pai, Chairman of of Manipal Education and Medical Group, said this skin bank will help the burn victims in this region, especially the underprivileged people. MAHE clinicians will demonstrate their astute skill-sets in treating burn victims, he said.

A statement said that ‘Rotary MAHE Skin Bank’ has been established by Rotary Foundation’s Global Grant of ₹83 lakh to procure the equipment, and MAHE’s contribution of ₹50 lakh for the infrastructure creation.

NC Sreekumar, Professor and Head of the Department of Plastic Surgery at KMC in Manipal, explained the need and usefulness of skin bank at Kasturba Hospital. In the cases of major burn wounds, that is more than 30-40 per cent wound, patients own skin is not sufficient to save them.

Also read: MAHE launches book on ‘managing large hospitals’

Although several expensive skin substitutes are available in the market, human cadaveric skin is the best substitute for skin. By having a skin bank at Kasturba Hospital, the burn patients need not wait for two-three days in the crucial period to procure the skin from other parts of India.

The availability of skin is also an issue. “By having our own skin back, we can start treatment quickly and reduce pain and even save lives,” he said.

Lt Gen (retd) MD Venkatesh, Vice-Chancellor of MAHE, said that MAHE has the added responsibility of making skin available for major burns patients of the region with the establishment of Rotary MAHE Skin Bank. He urged the need to work on creating awareness among people to donate skin and maintain adequate stock in the skin bank.

HS Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, said MAHE has full-fledged burns unit with 18 beds under plastic surgery department. To support this, skin bank is a must because almost all burns patients require skin grafting later. Urging the need to think of organ and tissue donation not as a duty but as a privilege, he said pledging the organs and tissues is not just about making a donation, it is about making a difference.